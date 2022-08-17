Sylvester Stallone is no old man, and he’s here to prove it. In a new teaser and behind-the-scenes look at the actor’s upcoming superhero flick Samaritan, Stallone and his co-star, Euphoria’s Javon “Wanna” Walton, walk fans through the action packed feature and shed a light on the film’s titular retired hero.

Describing his call to the film in the best way possible, Stallone comments that he has “a knack for this particular kind of mythology. Action films that also have heart.” Made famous for his breakthrough starring role and screenplay, Rocky, nothing has ever rung more true for the action star. The teaser shows us the relationship between Stallone’s Joe Smith, aka Samaritan, and Walton’s Sam Cleary, and how Sam was able to pull Joe back into his superhero lifestyle in order to take on the city’s rising crime rates and put an end to its big bads. Hesitant at first, Samaritan eventually bursts back into action in a way that Stallone describes as being a hero story that’s “grounded in reality.” Up-and-coming Walton also dishes a bit on what it was like working side by side with the legendary Stallone.

Known for his work behind high octane action packed films including Overlord and Son of a Gun, the MGM film was shot under the directorial eye of Julius Avery. Bragi F. Schut penned the film’s spec before realizing that it would make a terrific graphic novel, which he then created alongside Marc Olivent and Renzo Podesta. Stallone and Walton star with an ensemble cast including Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, Natacha Karam, and Moises Arias.

Image via Prime Video

Back in July, we received our first trailer of the film courtesy of Prime Video. In it, we were transported to Granite City, the fictional city where the story of Samaritan takes place. Packed with action, explosions, and gun battles, the trailer introduced us to the leading players and the jaded hero who once was. Between that trailer and this teaser, the “heart” that Stallone refers to the film having is beyond apparent.

Like most movies announced in 2019, Samaritan faced major setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameras were able to begin rolling in February 2020, but like the rest of the world, they were soon put on pause due to the life changing virus. Finally, filming picked back up in October 2020, and, after more premiere changes than we can count, the film finally landed a release date of August 26 when it will stream on Prime Video.

Check out the teaser below.