The Big Picture Sammi reluctantly reunites with ex-boyfriend Ronnie on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after years apart.

Sammi navigates the potential drama of filming with Ronnie in the upcoming season of the show.

Sammi is in a new, healthy relationship with her boyfriend, Justin, and feels supported in her decision to return to filming.

While some fans may be excited to see all the Jersey Shore roommates finally be back together again after over 10 years, Sammi “Sweeatheart” Giancola was not thrilled about filming alongside her ex-boyfriend yet again. Being one of the original eight roommates, Sammi is best remembered for her messy on-again, off-again relationship with costar, Ronnie Ortiz Magro. The two dated throughout the original reality series before ultimately calling it quits for good following the series finale.

When the Jersey Shore cast was approached to come back together to film for the spin-off show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, nearly all the roommates jumped at the opportunity. Sammi, however, declined the offer. At the time, she was in a new relationship and simply did not want to film alongside Ronnie again due to the potential drama it could have brought. Ronnie, on the other hand, did join the cast for the new series. Fans watched as he continued to have relationship drama with his new girlfriends.

Then, in 2021, Ronnie got in trouble with the law yet again. Following his arrest for domestic violence accusations, Ronnie stepped away from filming to focus on his well-being. After he was away from the show for nearly three years, Sammi was ready to make her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut. In 2023, during season 6 of the show, Sammi reunited with her former roommates for the first time in many years.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

Sammi Was Not Happy About the Ronnie Reunion

As Sammi has continued to film with the cast, she has also found herself in a situation she has been trying to avoid for many years. In the brand-new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is set to premiere on Thursday, February 8, 2024, Sammi and Ronnie come face to face for the first time since their final break up. To no surprise, Sammi was anything but excited about reuniting with her ex. In a recent interview with E!, Sammi opened up about what the experience was like for her. She said, "I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend.” Although Sammi did not want the day to come, she knew she would eventually have to film alongside Ronnie when agreeing to film for the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will follow along as Sammi learns she will come face to face with Ronnie while she, along with the rest of the cast, take a family trip to Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview, Sammi explained, “You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out.” Fans will get to see her initial reaction to learning that Ronnie too will be returning to filming for the show as well as how she deals with those emotions.

Related What Nikki Hall Has Been Up To Since Leaving 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After her big fight with Angelina Pivarnick in season 5, Nikki Hall is no longer on the show. Here's what she has been up to.

Although it was simply not ideal to have to film alongside Ronnie again due to the potential drama it could cause, Sammi is currently in a good place in her life. Therefore, she feels she can handle it better than she would have had she joined the cast at the start of the spin-off show back in 2018. She has moved on not only from her relationship with Ronnie but all of their past drama and issues as well. Sammi is now in a new, healthy, relationship with her boyfriend, Justin May. Both fans and the roommates were introduced to Justin during season 6 of the spin-off show.

Luckily for Sammi, Justin has been extremely supportive of her decision to return to filming for Jersey Shore. She raved over her new guy, saying, “What's really cool about Justin is he's very supportive and kind of like a breath of fresh air.” When Sammi was initially contemplating returning to the show, Justin assured her that he was there to support her in whatever she decided to do. In the past, Sammi was never with a guy who was “uplifting” and “supportive” like Justin is. She admitted, “It kind of was nice to have that different type of aspect in my life.” Sammi is head over heels for her new man. She even thinks there might be a wedding in the near future for her and Justin.

When Sammi first announced her shocking return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans were unsure if she would have a permanent role on the show. Now, as she has even agreed to film alongside Ronnie despite their past, it is nearly certain that Sammi is here to stay. Additionally, she will be bringing her new boo around a lot more throughout the upcoming season. Therefore, fans will get an even better look inside their relationship as well. Another Jersey Shore wedding may be in the cards for a future season of the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8pm EST on MTV. All seasons of Jersey Shore are currently available for streaming on Paramount+. Watch on Paramount+