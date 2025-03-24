Sammo Hung Kam-Bo (often credited as simply “Sammo Hung”) might not be a household name in the same way say Jackie Chan or Bruce Lee are, but he should be. For sure, martial arts fans know who he is, given how his career has lasted decades and has seen him star in (and sometimes direct) plenty of classic martial arts movies, but he’s not known on an international level in the same way as those two aforementioned martial arts legends.

Hung stands out for his large frame alongside his surprising agility, and he can blend physical comedy and impressive stunt work with ease, much like Jackie Chan, who he’s collaborated with plenty of times. The following movies are some of the best Sammo Hung ever starred in, focusing on those where he had a prominent role (so no Enter the Dragon, sorry). Additionally, he directed a bunch of these as well, which goes to show his skill as a director on top of being an actor/stuntperson.

10 'Wheels on Meals' (1984)

Directed by Sammo Hung

Image via Golden Harvest

Actually, there’s another actor who should be mentioned alongside Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung: Yuen Biao. He might well be even more underrated than Hung, but the important thing is that the three of them are great, remain well-known to martial arts movie fanatics, and were all collaborators, too. One film that happened to involve all three was Wheels on Meals, which is a comedic martial arts movie about three men teaming up to save a young woman they're all infatuated with.

Farcical stuff ensues, and the comedy – though not always missing – ends up being less compelling here than the action. It’s sort of mindless, silly fun until it comes time to helm an action sequence, and in that department, Wheels on Meals consistently succeeds. So it’s not the most consistent of martial arts flicks, but the high points make it worth seeking out regardless.

9 'Dragons Forever' (1988)

Directed by Sammo Hung

Image via Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Another Sammo Hung + Jackie Chan + Yuen Biao film worth shouting out is Dragons Forever, which has similar strengths and shortcomings to Wheels on Meals. The plot here once more revolves around protecting a woman, but it’s also about a chemical plant doing shady things, which ultimately requires three unlikely heroes to team up and take it down.

The plot is an excuse for the action and, once more, the parts here that don’t have much action falter a little. But Dragons Forever has set pieces that deliver, and that’s the main thing. There’s a ton of violence that isn’t too brutal, considering the whole thing has got a comedic slant most of the time… but that’s no guarantee you won’t wince a couple of times regardless, especially by the time the finale rolls around and offers the (understandably) most hard-hitting action in the film.