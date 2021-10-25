I'm so tired of Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his new comedy special The Closer. And I'm especially tired of being told he's being an "edgy" and "transgressive" comedian for regurgitating the kind of shallow gags I’ve heard from cis-het dudes my entire life. Chappelle is trying to use his latest diatribe about trans people to stir up discourse and present himself as some provocative speaker of truth. Unfortunately, his comments about the genitalia of trans women or how “gender is a fact” aren’t groundbreaking observations. They're just the same transphobic comments masquerading as thoughtful revelations that have been spread en masse online for years now. Riding the coattails of prior comments from other celebrities like J.K. Rowling, including Chappelle aligning himself with her by declaring himself “Team TERF”, (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists) further cements these comments as the transphobic equivalent to reheated leftovers.

An even greater challenge to this material registering as “provocative” is that transphobia in and of itself does not align with that word. Chappelle’s comments are, unlike the best provocative comedy, not challenging to the status quo. In a country where states keep passing new anti-trans legislation and murders of trans people are more rampant than ever, Chappelle is only reinforcing a status quo that dehumanizes trans people. Understandably, his commitment to such commentary has inspired controversy and even a walk-out of Netflix employees. However, defenders of Chappelle have taken to say that such jokes are the result of the comedian just being "edgy".

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos even penned a letter saying that Chappelle’s transphobic commentary was merely a by-product of how “stand-up comedy…exists to push boundaries.” But given that Chappelle’s comments play into the societal norm rather than subvert it, such defences feel toothless, especially when there are plenty of examples of artists who make transgressive films that don’t stoop to revelling transphobia. Among those figures is filmmaker Samuel Fuller.

Born in 1912, Samuel Fuller got his start as a filmmaker directing Westerns and war films, such as the 1949 feature I Shot Jesse James. By the time the 1950s rolled around, though, Fuller began to helm independently produced projects that tackled ideas major American movie studio films refused to go near. Whereas Chappelle and Zucker are spouting their comments while promoting movies released by powerful conglomerates, Fuller had to go outside the barometers of normal filmmaking to get his ideas made. In particular, three of his projects demonstrate what actual provocative cinema looks like.

For one of these examples, one must turn to the film The Crimson Kimono, a film noir starring Asian-American actor James Shigeta in the lead role. While it would take the Marvel Cinematic Universe 13 years of existence before it realized Asian performers could headline movies, Fuller’s Crimson Kimono was a 1959 movie that flaunted the presence and perspective of Shigeta as the film’s protagonist. Additionally, in an era where such relationships were still illegal in most American states, this project depicted a mixed-race relationship involving lead actress Victoria Shaw.

Rather than reinforcing dehumanizing norms, Fuller presented a vision of American cinema where Asian characters could headline stories, solve elusive capers, and get the girl. While the modern definition of “edginess” revolves around an idea of cis-gendered men dropping slurs on a stage while clutching a microphone, Fuller’s creative instincts on The Crimson Kimono are a much more accurate depiction of edgy cinema. By creating a film with Shigeta in the lead role, Fuller isn’t just shattering default aspects of cinema. He’s also trying to create a better tomorrow, one that, as seen by the dearth of lead roles for Asian performers in American cinema, then-future filmmakers failed to build upon.

Then there’s Fuller’s 1963 feature Shock Corridor, which concerns a journalist, Johnny Barrett (Peter Breck), who decides to uncover the truth behind an unsolved murder by posing as a patient in a mental hospital. In the pursuit of what he assumes will be a piece that guarantees him a Pulitzer Prize, Barrett begins to interview three patients in the hopes that they’ll give him the clues he needs to solve this murder. Barrett, like so many people in American society, sees people with severe mental issues as objects. He only cares about them insomuch as they can help him, he’ll cast them aside once he’s through, a sentiment shared by so many institutions and powerful individuals in America. Through this protagonist, Fuller is lifting a mirror to an uncomfortable part of American society that’s largely ignored.

That same tendency is not apparent in Fuller’s filmmaking, however. Subverting cinematic norms that usually reduce such people to being stock stereotypes, Fuller takes the time to explore the trio of interviewees as complex people, ones whose lives have been shaped by societal forces greater than themselves. Among these figures is Trent (Hari Rhodes), a Black man whose been so surrounded by racism all his life that he now believes he’s a white member of the Klu Klux Klan. Meanwhile, Boden (Gene Evans) has the mental capacity of a six-year-old after witnessing firsthand the true carnage of America’s nuclear weapons.

Through these characters, Fuller is daring to not only render folks like Trent and Boden as people, but also lay bare the sins of America as the crux of their fractured mental states. The horrors of racism and nuclear warfare, so entrenched in American society by 1963, are so disturbing, how, Shock Corridor proposes, could it not drive you mad? Further subversive touches are seen by how the trio of interviewees triggers flashes of memories of the past rendered in color as compared to the black-and-white visual palette of the rest of the film. Rather than leaning on familiar prejudice against minorities to pass as provocativeness, Fuller incorporates transgressive bursts of filmmaking to accompany his equally provocative take on what motivates insanity in America.

And then there’s White Dog, perhaps Samuel Fuller’s most infamous film and certainly his most tormented in terms of its road to getting properly released. A 1982 thriller, White Dog concerns Julie Sawyer (Kristy McNichol), who stumbles upon a white-coated dog that, unbeknownst to her, has been trained to attack Black people. Upon discovering this horrific trait, she tries everything in her power to help cure the dog, including having local animal trainer, Keys (Paul Winfield), work his hardest to remove this behavior from the canine.

This feature is Fuller exploring the concept of not just racism, but racism as a behavior. Is it something trained? Can it be removed? Not to mention, by having it manifest in a fluffy-looking dog (a creature defined in cinema as usually trustworthy and kind), Fuller is subtly conveying the idea that racism can linger in any corner of American society. Additionally, Fuller doesn’t place this story in the distant past so that moviegoers could distance themselves from what’s happening on-screen. This is a tale set in recognizably then-present-day America, complete with a reference to R2-D2 and other Star Wars droids being responsible for putting petting zoos out of business.

Fuller’s subversive nature even extends to how racist human beings manifest in White Dog. Cinema has a very rigid language for depicting racist people, they’re usually burly, aggressive, and meant to appear obviously threatening from a mile away. However, when the canine’s original owner (and the man who instilled this racist behavior) shows up on-screen, he doesn’t adhere to that at all. He’s a soft-spoken elderly man with a kind disposition and two young granddaughters in tow. Fuller is subverting the norms of how racists are depicted in cinema to hauntingly and accurately suggest how, much like with the titular animal, monstrous behavior can manifest anywhere and in anyone. That’s the kind of transgressive concept you don’t see in every movie.

Despite being such a thoughtfully realized production, White Dog proved so controversial that Paramount Pictures pulled the film entirely from its initial theatrical release and put it on a shelf. Fuller, blaming this development on the countries mortality standards in an age where Ronald Reagan was president, left the American film industry for France afterward. There was no rich and powerful streaming executive around to write multiple letters talking about how Fuller’s filmmaking was just typical provocative artistry. Fuller’s White Dog was stifled by powerful media figures, not endorsed by them as The Closer has been.

With White Dog, Fuller’s embracing of challenging material that recognizes the brutal realities of modern America is as apparent as ever. Meanwhile, the challenges in it ever getting released show the consequences of actually provocative material. Complaining about random people on Twitter while a significant streaming service repeatedly backs and even celebrates your work does not make you a bold, challenging artist. Throughout his career, Dave Chappelle has often spoken truth to power and crafted works that do live up to the actual noble definitions of transgressive art.

Unfortunately, The Closer represents a discouraging shift in his comedy. As explained by activist and writer Raquel Willis in a series of posts on Twitter, “Dave Chappelle represents a segment of society (along with white supremacists, hoteps, incels, and others) that is anxious about the waning power of cis-heteronormativity and the patriarchy…[Chappelle] was once someone we could count on to punch up against white supremacy, but in a time where damn near everyone is ‘woke on race,’ it seems punching down on the trans community is his shock tactic.”

You cannot be a provocative artist and endorse the status quo at the same time. You are not inhabiting the boundary-pushing possibilities of stand-up comedy by predictably returning to jokes so stale it’s a wonder Netflix paid upwards of $24 million for them. Samuel Fuller’s works like The Crimson Kimono, Shock Corridor, and White Dog show a blueprint for how truly transgressive cinema functions. His films fully embody the definition of transgression and they're works that The Closer, which exists only to reinforce the status quo, could stand to take more than a few cues from.

