Samuel Fuller was an American filmmaker who directed 24 movies between 1949 and 1990. Before getting into the director's chair, he worked as a journalist, novelist, and screenwriter, and had also served in World War II. These experiences informed his approach to storytelling. He excelled at Westerns, crime dramas, and war movies, which he told with grit and cynicism and a focus on ordinary troops.

Fuller was an auteur with a distinctive style and a contrarian spirit. His work often rails against ideologies and instead focuses on individuals and freedom. He was also an experimentalist, not afraid of using unorthodox techniques. As a result of his anarchic spirit, Fuller was an influence on many French New Wave directors. Although he usually worked with small budgets, the director's best work feels grand and expansive, demonstrating his talent for using limited resources effectively. These are Fuller's best movies, ranked.

10 'House of Bamboo' (1955)

Starring: Robert Ryan, Robert Stack, Shirley Yamaguchi, Cameron Mitchell

"Ever since you saved this guy's neck, you've been acting funny." Set in postwar Tokyo, this noir centers on an American ex-serviceman, Eddie Kenner (Robert Stack), who becomes entangled in the city's criminal underworld. He infiltrates a syndicate, hoping to bring down gang boss Sandy Dawson (Robert Ryan). However, he soon finds himself torn between loyalty to his country and his growing affection for Mariko (Shirley Yamaguchi), a Japanese woman caught in the crossfire.

House of Bamboo is not only a tense thriller but a portrait of a Japan in flux, where modernity and tradition were clashing and old certainties were in doubt. The aftereffects of World War II are plain to see. Fuller engages with these ideas through a combination of stereotypical noir storytelling as well as a surprising amount of melodrama reminiscent of director Douglas Sirk. This can be seen in the film's gorgeous, stylized cinematography, making effective use of silhouettes, bold colors, deep focus, and impressive wide-screen.

9 'The Baron of Arizona' (1950)

Starring: Vincent Price, Ellen Drew, Vladimir Sokoloff, Beulah Bondi

"It is not your crime - it is your weakness that alarms me." Vincent Price leads this Western as James Reavis, a charismatic swindler who concocts an elaborate scheme to claim ownership of the entire Arizona territory. Reavis forges documents and fabricates genealogies, posing as the rightful heir to a Spanish land grant dating back centuries. However, his web of lies begins to unravel when a determined government agent, John Griff (Reed Hadley), starts investigating.

This plot seems rather exaggerated, but it's actually based on a true story. Here, Fuller blends historical intrigue and melodrama, making for one of the more interesting Westerns of the 1950s. It wouldn't succeed, however, without the compelling performance from Price. He's complex; suave and villainous, but not without some redeeming qualities. Despite his misdeeds, the viewer even sympathizes with him at times. In many ways, this character is similar to some of the more well-known horror roles Price would later take on, as in House of Usher and Witchfinder General.

8 'Fixed Bayonets!' (1951)

Starring: Richard Basehart, Gene Evans, Michael O'Shea, Richard Hylton

"You're not aiming at a man. You're aiming at the enemy." Fixed Bayonets! is a Korean war film about an American platoon tasked with holding a crucial strategic position against overwhelming enemy forces. When their commanding officer is injured, the responsibility falls on Corporal Denno (Richard Basehart), a reluctant leader haunted by his past failures. As the bitter cold of winter sets in and the enemy approaches, Denno must grapple with fear, doubt, and the weight of command while trying to keep his men alive.

There are a number of memorable sequences here, like the soldiers' attempts to trick the enemy into thinking their numbers are far greater than they really are. The action scenes are also dynamic and immersive, capturing the chaos of battle with precision. They probably drew from Fuller's own battlefield observations. Although not as deep as Fuller's best work, Fixed Bayonets! deserves credit for attempting to tell a story about that war while it was still very much underway.

7 'Forty Guns' (1957)

Starring: Barbara Stanwyck, Barry Sullivan, Gene Barry, Robert Dix