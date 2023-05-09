In the modern franchise-dominated pop culture landscape, some actors are just bound to appear in a multitude of fictional universes. Actors need to work too and that means taking gigs in everything from Star Wars projects to Marvel movies and everything in between. We’ve always had actors who tend to show up in certain types of genre movies, such as performers famous for their work in Westerns or actors you could count on to show up in cheaply made genre fare. The ubiquity of certain performers across a multitude of genres is a modern successor to these phenomena, albeit one informed by very modern circumstances related to franchises being so dominant in the 21st-century film scene.

While discussion about big franchise fare can often get boiled down to just shouting out brand names, it’s time to appreciate the deeply human faces and artists who show up in so many of these movies. The actors who’ve appeared in the most famous blockbuster sagas deserve their moment in the sun and recognition for the factors that informed why they’ve shown up in some of the most popular movies in history.

Which Actors Have Been in the Most Franchises?

The list of the biggest actors in history at the worldwide box office is a fascinating one and a list that offers a peek into which actors have shown up in the most franchises. After all, these kinds of tentpole titles often generate sizable box office results. Appearing in tons of these movies would inevitably push an actor to a higher spot on this list. The champion on this list in this regard is Samuel L. Jackson, a man who, in many ways, is the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Nick Fury. However, even beyond those costumed crime fighters, Jackson also scored roles in the original Jurassic Park, the third Die Hard installment, a trio of Star Wars movies, a MonsterVerse title, and even two xXx features. No wonder he’s secured over $27 billion over his various roles.

Jackson’s a champion in this regard, but he’s not the only one showing up in a plethora of franchises. Andy Serkis has also popped up everywhere in nerd-friendly sagas, including both major Marvel and DC titles, a quartet of movies set in Middle-Earth, Andor, and the newest Planet of the Apes features. Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe hasn’t done too shabby of a job himself appearing in franchise fare. His most famous forays in this field are, of course, his work in Marvel and DC projects, but he’s also shown up in installments in the Speed, Hercule Poirot, Jack Ryan, and xXx sagas, among others. Dafoe’s position as a steady character actor means that he was getting these kinds of gigs as early as the 1990s, long before the phrase “cinematic universe” was in the general lexicon.

Then there’s Mads Mikkelsen, a man whose box office receipts aren’t massive but who has proven quite notable in just how many major American franchises he’s shown up in. After appearing as the nefarious Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, Mikkelsen has displayed a constant affinity for franchise fare. In 2016 alone, he appeared in Doctor Strange and Rogue One while 2023 will see him taking on the main antagonist role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Though never said outright, it appears one appeal of Mikkelsen taking on frequent big-budget American roles is the financial stability they afford. After doing a few months work on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, he can go home to his native country of Denmark and do challenging dramas with directors like Thomas Vinterberg. This is another reason some people show up a lot in various franchises: the money’s good and they provide reliable ground to build passion projects on top of.

Who Else Has Appeared in a Multitude of Franchises?

By now, it should be clear that the majority of these actors who’ve shown up in the most franchises are not leading performers. While handsome stars like Chris Pine or Chris Pratt have been known to anchor multiple big franchises, often, these performers aren’t keen to juggle several multi-film commitments at once. However, the shorter time commitments for supporting roles, not to mention how many of these parts can be one-offs (as is the case for nearly all of Mikkelsen’s blockbuster roles), makes them very appealing to character actors who work from one gig to the next.

Thus, you end up in a reality where Hugo Weaving dominated franchises in the early 2000s thanks to his work in both The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. Similarly, Stellan Skarsgard has shown up in a variety of roles across countless franchises, including the Mamma Mia! saga and the initial Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, that evoke, in terms of screen time and narrative purpose, the kind of supporting roles he takes in darker indie dramas. There’s often more CGI involved in franchise performances, but it should be no surprise that actors well-known for appearing in a plethora of indies have also shown great skill at appearing in several franchise titles as well.

After all, it takes a great talent to move in and out of these fictional universes and not prove a great distraction. Audiences welcome the presence of familiar faces like Mikkelsen or Dafoe in serialized storytelling rather than groan at them showing up in yet another blockbuster title. The amiable and talented silver screen personas these actors have cultivated over the years have helped these performers become enjoyable fixtures of the blockbuster landscape. Plus, these individuals are often just very talented at inhabiting the archetypes Hollywood is always throwing at them. Mikkelsen can play an intimidating villain like nobody’s business and Jackson has such an immediately transfixing presence that he gets your attention in even the most tedious movies he's shown up in. No wonder every studio and major franchise wants to work with such rare performers. If you see these faces a lot in major studio franchise fare, there’s a multitude of good reasons for that (both in terms of practicality and artistry).