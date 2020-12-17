Secret Invasion isn't the only TV show Samuel L. Jackson will star in over the next few years, as the Oscar-nominated actor has signed on to topline Apple's limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley.

Jackson will play the title character, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, his friends, and even by himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death, as well as come to terms with his own past.

The prolific Mosley will adapt his own book and executive produce alongside Jackson and Diane Houslin, as well as Anonymous Content's David Levine and Eli Selden. Apple Studios is producing the six-episode series, which marks Jackson's second Apple project after the streamer acquired his period movie The Banker.

I've never read one of Mosley's books but I was a fan of the 1995 movie Devil in a Blue Dress, which saw Denzel Washington play the author's signature character Easy Rawlins. Jackson is an equally gifted actor who can disappear into the right role -- his turn in Django Unchained was incredible and underappreciated -- and on paper, he seems like perfect casting for this complicated part. Dementia is a tricky illness to play onscreen, and one that lends itself to a good mystery, and if anyone can pull that off onscreen, it's the sneakily versatile Jackson.

Meanwhile, this is the latest project out of Anonymous Content to land at Apple, as the two companies have established a strong relationship over the course of the past year. Anonymous is also behind the streamer's hits Dickinson and Defending Jacob, as well as Home Before Dark and the movie Swan Song, which will see two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali re-team with his Moonlight co-star Naomie Harris.

Apple has a bunch of new original series in the works, including shows from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks (Masters of the Air) Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette (High Desert), and Robert Downey Jr., who is behind a Canadian detective series. On the feature side, its slate includes films starring Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Will Smith (Emancipation) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Snow Blind).

Jackson will soon be seen opposite Chris Rock in the horror-thriller Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and you can click here to watch the trailer for that highly-anticipated movie. You can also click here to check out the trailer for Marvel's What If..., which will see Jackson reprising his MCU role in animated form.

