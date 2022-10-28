Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be coming to an end, but the Avengers are assembling earlier than expected. This time, actors who are part of the MCU are using their voices to support Brazilians on a historical Election Day. This Sunday, the country votes on the nation’s next president, and one of the candidates (current president Jair Bolsonaro), threatens the country’s democracy in the likely scenario that he loses.

Across his four-year mandate, Bolsonaro has been vocal about his distaste for Brazilian indigenous people, let deforestation of the Amazon rainforest reach an all-time high, and openly supported the return of a dictatorial regime. HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a whole episode dissecting the chaos of Brazil under Bolsonaro’s leadership, and now the Earth’s mightiest heroes are gathering on Twitter to stimulate Brazilians to vote this Sunday in order to send him away.

In coordinated Twitter posts written in Portuguese, some of Marvel Studios’ main actors are supporting local influencers who advocate for diversity, culture, the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, and democracy. Samuel L. Jackson, whose character Nick Fury has the job of assembling the superheroes, posted a tweet recruiting Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Benedict Wong (Sorcerer Supreme Wong). The (translated) post reads “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Brazilian voters, share your stories of the reasons why you are voting. It’s time for the real heroes to gather.”

The actors are promoting the hashtag #NotEveryHeroWearsACape, and each of them responded to Jackson’s call by supporting issues that Bolsonaro’s opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promises he will fight for or improve. In Portuguese, Downey Jr. advocated for quality education for children and called Brazilians to vote for a leader that supports this. Ruffalo, who has been a constant advocate for environmental issues in Brazil, tweeted that Brazilians should vote for a person who supports science and brave minds.

Hemsworth wrote that the vote is more powerful than any hammer, and told Brazilians that the whole world is rooting for them. Wong wished that their words would echo throughout Brazil and that the sorcerers are united against oppression. While tweeting the Not Every Hero Wears a Cape hashtag, the actor joked that certainly, the best supreme sorcerers don’t, in a reference to a running joke in the Doctor Strange franchise.

The Brazilian elections this Sunday are the second round of a month-long heated race. In Brazil, the elections for President are held with candidates from multiple parties, and if neither of them gets more than 50% of the total votes, the two most voted are moved to a second round that happens four weeks later. In the first round, Jair Bolsonaro managed to get 43% of the votes, while his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was chosen by 48% of the voters. It will be a close race, and if Bolsonaro loses, he’s already suggested he’ll pull a Donald Trump and ask for a recount, as well as rile his supporters to try and mimic the January 6 Capitol attack in the Brazilian capital.

You can check out the tweets from Marvel Studios' actors (in Portuguese) below: