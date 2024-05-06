The Big Picture Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding face off in the futuristic thriller Head Games, in which corporate espionage takes a mind-bending turn.

Director Anthony Mandler's propulsive storytelling challenges reality, while the unraveling characters foreshadow future possibilities.

Jackson's busy schedule includes The Piano Lesson and Fight Night, while Golding stars in upcoming projects like Daniela Forever.

Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding are going head-to-head in Head Games. The new science fiction thriller will pit the two action stars against each other in a deadly duel of futuristic espionage. Variety reports that the film is set to begin shooting this October.

The film will center around Jacob (Golding), a corporate spy who takes on the identity of a chef to infiltrate a private villa belonging to Graham (Jackson) the founder of a groundbreaking neuroprosthetics company. His mission: steal Graham's paradigm-shifting new invention. But nothing is as it seems in the mind-bending thriller. The film is set to be directed by Anthony Mandler; it will be his third feature, after 2018's Kelvin Harrison Jr. crime drama Monster and 2023's Letitia Wright/Michael K. Williams Western Surrounded. Says executive producer Jeffrey Greenstein, "Head Games is a propulsive story that pushes the boundaries of what we know as reality and what could ultimately become fiction before our eyes. The buildup and ultimate unraveling of these characters is both a metaphor for our culture today as well as a foreshadowing to what’s to come."

What Will Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding Be Seen in Next?

The always-busy Jackson has already starred in two films this year: the Matthew Vaughn spy caper Argylle, and the crime drama Damaged. He has lent his voice to The Garfield Movie, which will be released later this month. Next on the slate for Jackson are the Great Depression-set The Piano Lesson, and the Pierce Brosnan Western Unholy Trinity. He will also star alongside Kevin Hart in the period crime miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Golding can currently be seen in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and in Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's Chuck Klosterman adaptation Downtown Owl, and heard in the animated feature The Tiger's Apprentice. He is next set to star in the science fiction romance Daniela Forever, the action film The Old Guard 2, and Paul Feig's sequel to the thriller A Simple Favor.

Head Games was written by Colin Liddle (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels). It will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick, and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas. A Higher Standard’s Greenstein, Range Media Partners’ Casey Durant, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Zach Frognowski, and Kesh Keswani will executive produce.

Head Games is expected to begin principal photography this October; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.