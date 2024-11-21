The cast of the next movie by J.J. Abrams continues to expand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to star in the upcoming project. As with most movies helmed by the popular filmmaker, the premise for J.J. Abrams' next adventure remains under wraps. The role that would be played by Samuel L. Jackson if he signed on to star in the feature also remains a mystery. Nevertheless, the filmmaker continues to recruit some of the most talented performers working in the industry today for his next story. The project will be distributed in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Glen Powell has already signed on to star in the next movie by J.J. Abrams. The actor is currently enjoying the most successful year of his career, after starring in projects such as Anyone But You and Twisters. Powell is currently busy with the production of The Running Man. The movie directed by Edgar Wright has begun principal photography. Once that story wraps up, Glen Powell's schedule will allow him to dive into the next movie by J.J. Abrams. Just like the plot of the upcoming film, Powell's role is being kept under wraps.

Jenna Ortega will also be seen in J.J. Abrams' secret project. The successful actress recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel that allowed Michael Keaton to return to the titular role decades after the character was introduced on the big screen. Ortega is also set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in the second season of Wednesday. The new installment of the blockbuster Netflix series will be done filming by the time Ortega works on the next movie by J.J. Abrams.

The Last Movie by J.J. Abrams

Image via Peacock

The upcoming project featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell will mark the return of J.J. Abrams as a director. The producer has spent the past few years of his career working as a producer. The last movie directed by Abrams was Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The final installment of the Skywalker Saga earned $1.077 billion at the global box office before the pandemic, turning it into a massive hit for Disney. It will be interesting to see what J.J. Abrams comes up with in this original script after he spent so many years of his career working on the galaxy far, far away.

A release date hasn't been set for the next movie by J.J. Abrams. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.