Samuel L. Jackson Reads the Delightfully Foul-Mouthed Book ‘Stay the F**k at Home’

Celebrity PSAs are a familiar sort of territory, but there is no PSA quite like the one Samuel L. Jackson recently issued during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview on Tuesday night. The actor appeared on host Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night show, with both celebs speaking over a video call from the comfort of their respective homes.

After Jackson gave updates on his current situation, including how it’s going staying at home and encouraging folks to donate to the charity Feeding America, the actor treated fans to a special reading of a new children’s book. Now, the actor is already famous in the world of children’s books after his reading of author Adam Mansbach‘s Go the F**k to Sleep very viral a few years ago. Well, Mansbach has a new book out, Stay the F**k at Home, which means Jackson has some new material to read to the world.

According to Jackson, he and Mansbach decided to collaborate once more as it’s become increasingly apparent imploring people to stay home right now to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is a top priority. As Jackson explained, “We talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So, he wrote a new poem, I read it, and we want to present it to the public right now.”

Jackson of course nails the reading, with Mansbach’s poem being both extremely timely and delightfully foul-mouthed. The poem begins, “The ‘rona is spreading/ This s— is no joke/ It’s no time to work or roam/ The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f— at home,” and continues a little further on, “Now, technically, I’m not a doctor/ but, motherf—er, listen when I read a poem/ So, here I am, Sam f—in’ Jackson/ imploring you, keep your ass at home.” Message received, loud and clear.

You can watch Jackson reading the children’s book Stay the F**k at Home below. For more, check out the recent celebrity PSAs on coronavirus safety from Larry David and the cast of Contagion.