Try and think of a segment of your life that didn't involve Samuel L. Jackson being a major element of Hollywood. Hard to do, right? Jackson has been one of the most popular stars for decades at this point, consistently putting himself in projects that keep him relevant via a combination of gliding through direct-to-DVD films, making himself the face of a commercial campaign without embarrassing himself, not to mention being one of the poster figures for the MCU for 15 years and counting as Nick Fury. He's that rare breed, a versatile and unique thespian combined with one of the most bankable stars in recent memory, who imbues all of his roles with that irreplaceable Sam Jackson quality. Even before his genius partnership with Quentin Tarantino, he had been steadily popping up in small roles in films all throughout the late 1980s to the mid 1990s, whether it's his iconic cameos as the robber in Coming to America or the super cool DJ in Do the Right Thing. If there's one of these roles that really catapulted him to the status he is now, it's as the hopelessly crack addicted Gator Purify in Jungle Fever, and it was a role so thunderous that the prestigious Cannes Film Festival saw fit to bring back one of their rarest awards to honor him.

Jackson's Work in 'Jungle Fever'

After the success of Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee followed it up with a tale of the underlying sexual and racial tensions that occur in interracial relationships. Flipper Purify (Wesley Snipes) is a Black architect who's successful and happily married until he realizes he's attracted to his white secretary, Angie (Annabella Sciorra). This leads to some initial consternation and hesitation, but eventually he goes through with it, and the film follows the ripple effects and headaches this will cause for everyone in both Flipper's and Angie's families. One of those family members is Gator, his once promising older brother, who has since sunken into a depraved addiction to crack that has ruined the life of him and his girlfriend Vivian (Halle Berry).

Jackson's performance as Gator is, in a word, scary in a way that is difficult to quantify. It helps that he has one of the scariest eyes in film history, so volcanic in their expressiveness that you expect lasers to come shooting out when he bulges them. While he peddles in some of the standard tropes of being an addict (things like him not bathing, slovenly clothes, somewhat twitchy unsettling tics), Jackson defines Gator largely through his musicality and his rationality. Gator is a person who thrives on levity and groove, every time he comes and asks his family for money (guess what he wants the money for), he always does so while dancing or singing his pleas. He's both playing to a captive audience and intentionally softening the blow that he has to know he's inflicting on his family's well-being, but can't fully own up to the guilt. It's an unnerving window into how lacking in self-awareness Gator has become, living under a constant delusion.

There's an underlying tragedy to his character in that he seems to be, way deep down, an incredibly intelligent, personable, and rational human being who is buried under an addiction that he cannot overcome. When he asks his family for money, he backs up his reasoning for why asking them for money once again is the best option compared to all others. There's a moment where he first approaches Flipper for money, he breaks down how he doesn't like beating old people over the head for their money, but that he's very willing to do it. It's a classic guilt trip, but it is still a form of logic he has clearly worked out. He is not so far gone that he's off of Planet Earth, and it makes his character sadder because you can see who he once was and could have been.

Jackson's Real-Life Drug History

One of the reasons Jackson is so incredible in this role is that he was able to draw from his real life and tap into his sense memory. All throughout his struggling young actor days, he was addicted to heroin, and then when he kept overdosing on heroin, he switched to cocaine. According to an unauthorized biography on him by Jeff Hudson, Jackson discussed how he finally went to rehab in New York, and that "by the time I was out of rehab, about a week or two later I was on set, and we were ready to start shooting." That film set he had walked on to...was Jungle Fever. It's telling that there was so little time between him kicking drugs and him playing a drug addict, and it adds a subtext to the performance that feels almost therapeutic, if not an insightful reflection on his past. This knowledge adds a painful nuance to the moment where his character has one rare moment of full self-awareness by saying "just tell Mama her oldest son is a crackhead."

Cannes Film Festival History

It was a performance so impressive that the Cannes Film Festival brought back an honor that they have rarely awarded, historically speaking. The Cannes Film Festival almost never gives out supporting acting awards, regardless of gender. If you look at the track record, they have only given a supporting actor award four times, the full list being Stefano Madia, Jack Thompson, Ian Holm, and Samuel L. Jackson. Sadly, there is no information made public as to why they don't make this a consistent award, as it seems that usually they give a Best Actor/Actress award to a performance regardless of Lead or Supporting category. For instance, when Christoph Waltz did his awards run for his iconic role as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds, he won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival, despite being given a Supporting Actor award in almost every other show, including the Oscars. At the Cannes Film Festival of 1991, Best Actor went to John Turturro's titular role in Barton Fink, and considering that this is the last time Cannes has done this award to this day, it's a testament to how brilliant Jackson was that Cannes went "sorry, John, you gotta share the spotlight this time."

The Legacy of Samuel L. Jackson

There are many stories of actors and actresses overcoming personal afflictions to the betterment of their careers and personal lives, but few have their effort so intertwined with their ascending success as Jackson. While Quentin Tarantino still gets the lion's share of credit for vaulting Samuel into true stardom with Pulp Fiction, Jungle Fever primed audiences around the world for the blistering intensity and lyrical dexterity that Jackson has worked his ass off to achieve. Gator served as a first notice that Samuel L. Jackson was and always will be a force to be reckoned with, and as proof of the evolution he had enacted in real life. To use his own words in a Vanity Fair article on his drug addiction, "When my character died, it was almost like I was killing off that part of my life...like the petals were closed and, all of a sudden, the sun hit the flower and opened it up". Not only did his flower open, he grew a gorgeous garden.