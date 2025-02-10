Surprise! Kendrick Lamar has teased a Super Bowl half-time show surprise, and now it's been revealed. Actor Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) appeared, introducing the rapper's half-time show. He appeared in Red, White, and Blue, dressed just like Uncle Sam. Jackson says "This is the great American game." After the introduction by Jackson, Lamar starts his half-time performance with his song "Squabble Up!" He follows that song up with "Humble", "DNA" and more. He also, yes, performs his iconic diss track "Not Like Us" alongside DJ Mustard.

During the half-time show, which, since the 1990s, has prided itself on needing to be as impressive to watch as the Super Bowl game itself, the 22-time Grammy winning artist also brought out artist SZA. The singer just recently starred alongside Keke Palmer in One of Them Days. Lamar's set also included a surprise appearance by tennis player Serena Williams. Lamar's dancers also were donned in either red, white, or blue, at one point going into formation to form the American flag.

What Has Samuel L. Jackson Been in Recently?

Other than just donning an Uncle Sam outfit (also fitting ahead of the MCU's release of Captain America: Brave New World), Jackson has most recently starred in Argylle, The Piano Lesson, and also reprised his iconic role as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion as well as The Marvels, both in 2023. It's unclear when Jackson's next concrete appearance in the MCU could be, but there is a lot going on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next few years. Sticking to mostly television shows, with a much slower release schedule for films, the transition to movies is starting to return.

Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie's first full feature-length foray as Captain America releases on Valentine's Day. The Fantastic Four: First Steps also releases this spring. In 2026 and 2027, fans will get their first Avenger's movies since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Given where things left off at the end of Secret Invasion, it's likely that Jackson's Nick Fury will pop up somewhere in the current slate of famous Marvel movies. Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury in Iron Man's post-credit scene and has starred in ten Marvel films since, as well as appearing in Secret Invasion and lending his voice for Nick Fury in Marvel's What If...? series.

You can watch Jackson's introduction for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Half Time performance above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.