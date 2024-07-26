Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific actors working today, and it's easy to see why. Jackson is great at playing a wide variety of characters and generally seems to improve whatever film he’s appearing in, thanks to his larger-than-life personality. Although he is perhaps best known for the incendiary quotes he gives in several Quentin Tarantino films, Jackson has appeared in multiple franchises, including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Jackson has appeared in several underrated films that some of his fans may not be aware of, many of his most famous projects are much more widely appreciated. Indeed, Jackson has appeared in some of the most rewatchable films ever made, as he generally has very good taste in the projects he chooses. These are the most rewatchable Samuel L. Jackson movies, covering multiple genres and proving his status as cinema's coolest actor.

10 ‘Eve’s Bayou’ (1997)

Directed by Kasi Lemmons

Eve’s Bayou is an extraordinary southern gothic thriller that allowed Jackson to give one of his most dynamic performances to date. In an amazing directorial debut from Kasi Lemmons, Eve’s Bayou spins a web of intrigue and suspense revolving around a sordid situation observed by a young girl. Jackson gives an intriguing performance as a shamed father trying to hide his infidelities; it’s a performance that viewers may not be able to make their minds up about until the story is concluded.

Packed with ethically compromising situations, intriguing plot twists, spiritual and religious undertones, and multifaceted performances, Eve’s Bayou demands to be rewatched multiple times. Beyond its literal plot connotations, the film is an engaging thriller that deserves credit for just how dynamic it allows Jackson to be in one of his most unique characters.

9 ‘Fresh’ (1994)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Fresh is a brilliant, overlooked crime thriller that takes an intelligent new spin on the “hood movie" subgenre and gives Jackson one of his most unique and surprisingly emotional characters. Boaz Yakin’s 1994 masterpiece centers on the young Fresh (Sean Nelson), who decides to lock two rival gangs into a war after a massacre claims the lives of several of his friends. While it’s a film that largely focuses on its younger cast members, Jackson gives an essential performance as Fresh’s father, who teaches him the moral lessons to live his life by.

The scenes of Jackson explaining the world of crime by comparing them to chess are among the most intriguing in Fresh, as they serve as an interesting way to explore strategy in the gangster world. Fresh is such a creative new spin on the genre that it serves as a thrilling and rewarding rewatch and a perfect reminder of how Jackson often works with emerging young filmmakers.

8 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park isn’t just one of the best films Steven Spielberg has ever made but one of the most endlessly rewatchable summer blockbusters of all time. The incredible adaptation of Michael Crichton’s beloved novel of the same name captures every child’s imagination of what it would look like if dinosaurs could be brought back to life. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all at their most charismatic, and Jackson has a critical role as one of the dinos’ first victims.

Jackson adds intelligence and charisma to Jurassic Park that simply wasn’t present in its sequels, which largely strayed away from the heartfelt tone in favor of more spectacle. While his on-screen death is arguably one of the film’s most memorable moments, it is somewhat unfortunate that Jackson was not able to return for any of the other films in the franchise, as they certainly could have used his presence.

7 ‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

The Hateful Eight is perhaps the darkest film of Tarantino’s career, as it served as a revisionist version of the classical whodunit shot in the style of a Golden Age Western. Jackson stars as an enigmatic bounty hunter trapped with a band of dangerous criminals, outlaws, and hired guns in a snowy cabin during a particularly chilly winter. As with any of Tarantino’s crime films, The Hateful Eight gets more violent and twisty as it continues.

The film features one of Jackson’s most stirring monologues given at the end of the first act, which completely changes the tone and intention of the narrative. As nasty as it gets, The Hateful Eight is endlessly entertaining and compels a rewatch simply to appreciate the characters and their different motivations, with dialogue that is as sharp and witty as anything that Tarantino has ever delivered.

6 ‘Jackie Brown’ (1997)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Jackie Brown was an interesting change of pace for Tarantino, as it was an homage to classic blaxploitation films that had all the hallmarks of a neo-noir mystery. Although it's easily one of the most impressive screenplays in Tarantino's career, Jackie Brown truly excels due to the great chemistry between Jackson and Pam Grier. Jackson is so frequently cast as villains, thugs, and anti-heroes that it's easy to forget that he’s just as compelling as a romantic lead.

It may be over 150 minutes long, but Jackie Brown is an entertaining thrill ride that gets better with each viewing. While some fans may cite the Oscar-nominated performance by the late great Robert Forster as the film’s best quality, it's hard to think about Jackie Brown without appreciating the surprisingly charismatic and effortless performance by Jackson.

5 ‘Die Hard With A Vengeance’ (1995)

Directed by John McTiernan

Considering that the original Die Hard is often cited as one of the greatest action films ever made, any sequel was going to have a hard time living up to its legacy. However, Die Hard With A Vengeance was just as good as the first film, justifying giving Bruce Willis’ John McClane a partner. Jackson gives an incredible performance as Zeus Carver, a New York man who joins McClane when a vicious terrorist (Jeremy Irons) threatens the city with a dangerous attack.

Die Hard With A Vengeance adds an interesting mystery element to the series that helps differentiate it from other Die Hard wannabes. There simply isn’t another filmmaker who shoots action quite like John McTiernan, and the great chemistry between Willis and Jackson makes Die Hard With A Vengeance one of the most endlessly rewatchable action films of the 1990s.

4 ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Unbreakable was simply ahead of its time, as M. Night Shyamalan created a challenging deconstruction of superhero mythology long before Marvel and DC films became mainstream. Jackson gives an amazing performance as Elijah Price, a mysterious art collector who becomes obsessed with discovering real people with superpowers. Viewers may have come to expect a twist in any Shyamalan movie, but the final reveal that Price is actually a supervillain who is orchestrating events is one of his most shocking moments.

Unbreakable succeeds as both a great character drama and a fun superhero adventure, thanks in large part to Jackson, in one of his most dynamic and riveting roles. It proved to be one of his most iconic characters and a precursor to his stint on the MCU. Jackson would reprise the role in the 2019 sequel Glass, which served as a crossover with Shyamalan’s horror thriller Split.

3 ‘Do The Right Thing’ (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Do The Right Thing is one of the most important films ever made, as it completely outlined the reality of race relations in the United States in a manner that is just as relevant today as it was during its initial release in 1989. Do the Right Thing certainly ends on a shocking note that calls to mind recent images of violence, but it's also a surprisingly entertaining ensemble film that shows just how dynamic of a writer Spike Lee is.

A framing device featuring Jackson’s character as a radio announcer makes Do The Right Thing feel even more authentic and adds a touch of levity to a film that deals with weighty topics. Considering how intense the performances by Giancarlo Esposito and Danny Aiello are, it's even more impressive how Jackson added some comic relief without contradicting the film’s intent.