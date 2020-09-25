Samuel L. Jackson to Play Nick Fury in a New Marvel Series for Disney+

For a guy who initially was the glue holding the Marvel Cinematic Universe together in its early years, the MCU kind of did Nick Fury dirty as time went on. He wasn’t even a part of the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame! He got a nice supporting turn in Captain Marvel and when we last saw him, he was hanging out on a Skrull ship in a credits sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But that’s still not a lot for Samuel L. Jackson, who was the first actor to sign a massive, nine-picture deal back when that was taking a serious chance on Marvel.

Hopefully he’ll now get his due as Variety reports that Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury in a new Marvel series at Disney+. Variety doesn’t say if this series will have Fury as its focus or if he’s simply adding starpower to an untitled series, but I’m inclined to believe that they’ll give Fury center stage to let him do the spy thriller thing he rarely got to do in the Marvel movies. Kyle Bradstreet, whose credits include Mr. Robot and Copper, will write and executive producer the series.

Now that they have the reins of TV production in a way that they didn’t before, Marvel is getting series about their shows. The only new Marvel thing we’re going to see in 2020 is WandaVision, but we should be on the lookout for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki in 2021. Marvel is also developing the shows She-Hulk (which recently cast Tatiana Maslany in the lead role), Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. If this Fury series gets picked up (and there’s no reason to think that Disney+ will pass), it would be the first regular TV role in Jackson’s long career.

Personally, I’m just excited that Nick Fury will likely get the spotlight he’s often been denied. While it’s fine to see him in a supporting capacity, Jackson can do so much more, and hopefully this show will get him a chance to have a ball as Fury.