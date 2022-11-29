There has been quite a bit of contention around Marvel Studio movies lately. Many filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Alejandro G. Iñárritu have made comments on superhero movies that did not sit well with the fandom and the talent involved in the movies. The latest has been director Quentin Tarantino who recently claimed that the influence of Marvel movies has led to the decline of movie stars. Now his long-time collaborator and MCU staple Samuel L Jackson has pushed back on the director’s comments.

While promoting his new book the Pulp Fiction director was speaking on a podcast where he discussed the death of the 'movie star' culture. He noted, "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star." Traditionally a ‘movie star’ is referred to bankable actor or actress who is famous for their starring, or leading, roles in cinema. In a recent appearance on The View, Jackson, who has been playing Nick Fury since 2008 Iron Man, responded to Tarantino’s comments, saying, "It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?"

The actor further elaborated on his comment saying, "That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star." Jackson has played Nick Fury for over a decade now, his character was the one to assemble the Avengers and has been a guiding force of the MCU for several phases. Meaning, he has worked with a spectrum of actors including the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland, all of whom have left their undeniable marks on the cinematic landscape and certainly are crowd-pullers.

What's particularly interesting about Jackson's response is his noted working relationship with Tarantino. Jackson has appeared Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 2, and narrated Inglourious Basterds. There is no doubt this will add a sensationalist element to Jackson's response, but it remains to see if it will affect their working relationship.

Jackson will next be seen as Nick Fury in the MCU Secret Invasion series where he’ll share the screen space with Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, and Cobie Smulders among others.

You can check out Jackson’s comments below: