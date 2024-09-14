There aren’t many actors working today who are as beloved as Samuel L. Jackson, as he has seemingly been a permanent part of mainstream cinema ever since his series of breakout roles in the late 1980s. Jackson has more screen credits than virtually any other actor working today, and has a dominance over movie franchises. He has managed to pop up in such acclaimed sagas as Star Wars, Jack Ryan, The Incredibles, Kingsman, Tarzan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and several other superhero movies like Glass and The Spirit.

Although his best work is quite commendable, Jackson is often at his best when he is cast in supporting roles. His unique personality allows him to bring a boost of energy to films that would have been sorely lacking without his involvement, and it's rare in which he’s not the single most entertaining aspect of whatever project he is involved with. Here are the ten best Samuel L. Jackson supporting performances, ranked.

10 ‘Hard Eight’ (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Hard Eight was the directorial debut of the acclaimed writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson, and centers on the relationship between the veteran gambler Sydney (Phillip Baker Hall) and his young protege John (John C. Reilly) as they attempt to hit a hot streak in Las Vegas. Jackson co-stars as a particularly dangerous character named Jimmy, who threatens John, forcing him to enter into the world of crime that he has long since avoided.

Jackson brings an appropriate amount of menace to the role, as it is evident that Jimmy reminds John that his irresponsibility has a cost. Considering that Hard Eight is a relatively confined thriller that takes place in only a few small locations, it's impressive that Jackson had such a significant impact on the story, despite having fairly limited time in which he is interacting with the other stars.

9 ‘A Time To Kill’ (1996)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

A Time To Kill is one of the most powerful roles of Jackson’s career and features some of his most intimate and explosive acting. Based on the popular novel of the same name, A Time To Kill stars Jackson as the enraged father of a young girl who was sexually and physically assaulted by two white men in the Deep South; after killing the two abusers, he is forced to rely on two young lawyers (Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock) to defend him in a criminal court case.

A Time To Kill sheds a spotlight on the reality of race relations and judicial oversight, with Jackson getting to voice the rage that many within his community felt at the courts for constantly ignoring the plights of people of color. Although it was a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Jackson was sadly overlooked for any recognition by the Academy Awards.

8 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park is regarded as one of the greatest blockbusters of all time, as Steven Spielberg’s masterful adaptation of Michael Crichton’s acclaimed novel of the same name briefly became the highest-grossing film ever made until it was passed four years later by Titanic. Although much of Jurassic Park’s success had to do with its amazing breakthroughs in computer-generated imagery, the film also featured great performances, including Jackson as a scientist who works for John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

Jackson is able to sincerely characterize some of the science fiction mumbo jumbo, selling the idea that the film is based on actual breakthroughs in genetic research. Despite the fact that he is killed off fairly early on in the story (in one of the film’s more memorable death sequences), Jackson’s absence is really felt in the Jurassic Park sequels that don’t benefit from the involvement of his character.

7 ‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

The Hateful Eight is one of the darkest films that Quentin Tarantino has ever made and features one of Jackson’s most amazing monologues ever at the end of the first act. He stars as a veteran bounty hunter who becomes trapped in a log cabin with a group of enigmatic characters during the end of the Civil War, only to discover that he has a connection to the child of an aging Confederate leader (Bruce Dern).

Jackson was able to bring a sense of entitlement and rage that made his character genuinely terrifying, which only escalated the stakes of the story. Although The Hateful Eight features terrific work from Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Channing Tatum, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in an Academy Award-nominated role, it would be hard to think of anyone but Jackson as the film’s scene-stealer.

6 ‘Fresh’ (1994)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Fresh is a highly underrated crime thriller that features one of Jackson’s more empathetic and enigmatic roles. Set amidst a series of drug-related conflicts in Brooklyn, Fresh features Jackson as a veteran chess player who tries to teach his son about the ways of the world by explaining it as a game of strategy.

Fresh is an intense thriller that deals with serious themes about urban violence, so the fact that Jackson was able to treat this paternal role with such integrity speaks volumes to the impact that he can have on a narrative arc. Although many of Jackson’s fans love to see him screaming or flipping out in fits of rage, Fresh offered up a softer, gentler, and more vulnerable side of one of the greatest actors working today. It is certainly one of Jackson’s most unique supporting roles.

5 ‘Die Hard With A Vengeance’ (1995)

Directed by John McTiernan

Die Hard With A Vengeance is one of Jackson’s most challenging films, as he has to join the cast of a sequel to one of the single greatest action films ever made. While no one walked away from the original Die Hard thinking that John McClane (Bruce Willis) needed a sidekick, Jackson’s performance as the New Yorker known as “Zeus” turned the series into an exciting buddy cop thriller.

The chemistry between Jackson and Willis is simply electrifying, adding the right touches of humor and heart to an action-packed thrill ride that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats until the credits start rolling. Zeus offers a different perspective that challenges and counters McClane’s. Although expectations for the film to succeed were very high, Die Hard With A Vengeance is certainly the best Die Hard film since the original classic from 1988.

4 ‘Do The Right Thing’ (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Do The Right Thing is one of the most important films ever made, as Spike Lee created a unique study about race relations in New York City that is every bit as relevant today as it was when it was first released in 1989. Although Do The Right Thing features one of the greatest ensemble casts ever, with Giancarlo Esposito’s work being a standout, Jackson has a particularly memorable role as a local disk jockey who recounts the events of the film.

Jackson’s narration is a great framing device that is used to great effect, and kicked off a successful working relationship with Lee over the course of several decades. Do The Right Thing is a classic that looks at unavoidable truths about the way that justice works in America, but Jackson does add some humor that makes the experience slightly more entertaining.

3 ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Unbreakable is unlike any other film that M. Night Shyamalan has ever made, as it explored the original notion that superheroes are hiding in society, but do not know about each other or their powers. Jackson gives an amazing performance as the comic book collector Elijah Price, who secretly has become a supervillain known as “Mr. Glass.”

Jackson does a great job at outlining Price’s motivations, as it was his desire to find someone “special” that drove him to commit countless acts of terrorism. Jackson was able to play a vulnerable antagonist that occasionally earned sympathy from the viewer; although the film ended on a shockingly ambiguous note, Jackson did end up reprising the titular role in the underrated sequel Glass, which served as a crossover project with the character of “The Hoard” (James McAvoy) who was introduced in Split.

2 ‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Django Unchained is one of the most exciting westerns of the 21st century, as Tarantino managed to revitalize the classic “spaghetti” subgenre and turn it into a terrific revenge thriller about the sin of slavery. Although it’s Leonardo DiCaprio who steals the film with his menacing performance as the cruel slave owner Calvin Candie, Jackson is just as menacing as the loyal assistant who helps to “break” other slaves.

DiCaprio and Jackson make for a terrifying duo that shows the way that the dichotomy of power works in the frontier era before the Civil War. While it was Christoph Waltz that earned the Academy Award victory for Best Supporting Actor for play a German bounty hunter who frees Django (Jamie Foxx) from captivity, it is deeply unfortunate that both DiCaprio and Jackson were not also recognized for some of the bravest and most captivating work that they have ever delivered on screen.

1 ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Pulp Fiction is quite simply one of the greatest movies ever made, and had a seismic impact on the industry when it won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1994, and subsequently became a smash success that changed the way that crime movies were made for decades. Tarantino’s masterpiece is packed with great performances, but Jackson’s performance is so incendiary and entertaining that it would be hard to point to anyone else as the film’s breakout.

Jackson earned his first and only nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work on Pulp Fiction, and with all due respect to Martin Landau’s impressive performance in Ed Wood, it is a trophy that he definitely should have won. Despite three decades having passed, Pulp Fiction remains the most quoted, most rewatched, and most influential film of Jackson’s entire career.

