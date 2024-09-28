The box-office earnings of a movie aren't the only metric of its success— but it certainly doesn't hurt. Hollywood blockbusters don't rake in such incredulous returns unless they are, at their core, entertaining and beloved films. While it's rare for a movie to earn over 1 billion dollars, it's not an impossible goal; all it takes is cultural recognizability, broad cinematic scale, and a certain je nais se quois that captures the hearts of millions around the globe. But what exactly is that unique kick that makes a movie so overwhelmingly successful? Some may point to acclaimed directors like James Cameron, others may point to franchise domination like the MCU. Of course, there's no definitive answer to this question, but a good place to start is with a movie's star power. And there's an argument to be made that the North Star of a film's global success is none other than the incomparable Samuel L. Jackson. Backed by a successful Hollywood career that has spanned decades, no other actor has appeared in as many billion dollar-earning movies as Jackson. Is this a coincidence? Or is it something about Jackson's ineffable charisma that is the key to making some of the most profitable movies of all time?

Samuel L. Jackson Has Appeared in 10 Billion-Dollar Earning Movies

Samuel L. Jackson holds the unimpeachable record of appearing in the most billion-dollar earning films; as of 2024, Jackson has appeared in 10 movies that surpassed the billion-dollar mark, something no other actor has even come close to matching. Let's go down the list: Jackson appeared in all four Avengers films (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame), each of which brought in over a billion dollars. Avengers: Endgame even holds the prestige of having held the record as the top-grossing movie for a period of time, although Cameron's Avatar overtook it after a re-release in theaters. But the MCU is one of Hollywood's juggernauts for a reason, as Jackson also appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel, both also crossing that billion-dollar mark.

However, Jackson's incredible success isn't only tied to his work with Marvel. He's also appeared in Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Incredibles 2, and this author's personal favorite: Jurassic Park. A bonafide movie star in some of the most successful franchises of all time, Jackson's roles have all established themselves as distinct and memorable characters in their respective films. There aren't many similarities between Jedi Master Mace Windu and Jurassic Park engineer Ray Arnold, but it's Jackson's stellar charisma that makes them such notable parts of their respective movies. While it's an exaggeration to say that he's the sole reason for the success of these films, it also cannot be discounted that Jackson holds the record as the actor with the highest career film grosses, having appeared in 66 films that have collectively earned over $14.5 billion. He may not be the only way to get to a billion dollars at the box office, but having him in the cast definitely isn't hurting.

Nick Fury Was Essential in Assembling the MCU

A quick glance at the list of Jackson's most profitable films also serves as a testament to the unprecedented dominance of the MCU. The crazy experiment of developing such an expansive cinematic universe— stretching across films, television, and other media— was a daring choice that has irreversibly changed the entertainment landscape as we know it. Kevin Feige deserves credit for orchestrating the ingenious plan, and Robert Downey Jr. is considered the godfather of the MCU for his irreproachable performance as Tony Stark. But it was Jackson's Nick Fury that served as the in-universe connecting thread for the most successful superhero franchise of all time. Though not the main character in any of the films, Fury was integral in assembling the heroes into one team. The Avengers Initiative was his idea, after all. It's hard to remember a time when the Avengers weren't the most recognizable superhero team, but before their breakthrough in 2012, the team was considered the B-list of Marvel's properties. That's but a distant afterthought these days.

Nick Fury is one of the most prevalent recurring characters in the MCU, having appeared in eleven films and even starring as the lead in the Secret Invasion miniseries. Despite the clandestine nature of his job, the S.H.I.E.L.D. director is always a tremendous presence whenever he's on the screen. Masterfully confident and consistently captivating, Jackson has long since established himself as one of the most quotable actors in cinema. While he may not be the figurehead of the superhero teams, his presence is felt throughout most major collaborations in the MCU, with the after-effects of his initiative continuing to ripple throughout the multiverse.

Jackson Also Starred in 'Jurassic Park' and 'Star Wars'

However, Jackson is much more than just Nick Fury, and to only acknowledge this singular role is a tremendous disservice to the rest of his body of work. In Jurassic Park, Jackson played Ray Arnold, the chief engineer of the titular park whose grisly death by velociraptor continues to be one of the most visceral examples of subtle horror. In Incredibles 2, Jackson reprised his role as the ever-cool and suave Frozone, who stands as one of Pixar's most quotable and iconic characters. And Jackson isn't done with that role yet, as the exciting news of Incredibles 3 entering production means that he'll have to don his super suit once more.

And of course, there's the other enormous franchise in Jackson's filmography: Star Wars. To address the elephant in the room: yes, it's perhaps a bit cheeky to count Rise of Skywalker as one of Jackson's films, as he only had a voice cameo in the controversial flick. But where's the fun in being pedantic about that? Despite only having a minor appearance in the last Star Wars film, Jackson did feature heavily in the chronologically-first of the Skywalker Saga. Mace Windu was a breakout character in The Phantom Menace, introducing a new kind of Jedi to fans across the galaxy. Known for his stern persona and intimidating presence, Windu has become a massive fan-favorite among Star Wars fans. Not only was Jackson's performance a major contributor to the character's popularity, but so too did he help create the iconic image of the master Jedi. It was Jackson who specifically requested that Windu have a different colored lightsaber, persuading George Lucas to change from his previously rigid stance on the matter.

Samuel L. Jackson might have the most impressive filmography in all of Hollywood, boasting everything from tremendous critical success to incomparable box-office returns. His films are a vast array of projects that span genres and time. While he may not be the sole reason that his movies earn such incredulous profits, his unmatched talent and charisma are nonetheless irreplaceable ingredients for some of the biggest pictures ever to hit the silver screen.

