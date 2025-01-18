Samuel L. Jackson is the highest-grossing actor of all time and has a sacred, loyal relationship with his fans. He brings the goodies in the form of magnetic performances, and audiences flock to his movies to keep them top billing. His fans sometimes even give suggestions regarding creative choices in his movies, like they did before the release of Snakes on a Plane, and filmmakers listen. It’s a magical, symbiotic bond built on mutual respect—Jackson brings the fireworks, and his fans light them in the skies. Though the inescapable question still stands: which of Samuel L. Jackson's numerous screen portrayals stands out as the best?

Having played over one hundred roles with some of the most unforgettable and quotable characters, there may not be a universal favorite. To convince diehard fans of Mace Windu in Star Wars that the wise and powerful Jedi Master isn't the best of Jackson is a lost cause. Can anyone truly dislike the magnetic complexity of the brutal, Bible-quoting hitman Jules in Pulp Fiction or discredit the villainy of Stephen in Django Unchained? Not to mention the disarming charm of the cold-blooded arms dealer Ordell Robbie from Jackie Brown. While these characters are bona fide contenders, none come close to the rare amalgamation of Jackson’s signature charisma, sharp wit, and an unexpected vulnerability that draws viewers in like Mitch Hennessy from the beautiful, underrated Renny Harlin's 1996 action thriller The Long Kiss Goodnight. Even Jackson himself considers Mitch Hennessy to be his favorite character.

"My favorite is this kind of whacky, kind of private detective, kind of crazy dude—Mitch Hennessy from Long Kiss Goodnight... Mitch is this kind of dude that kinda sucks it up and kinda steps in there and takes one for her (Charly)."—Samuel L. Jackson.

Why Mitch in 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' Is Jackson’s Best Character