If there’s one thing that encapsulates the Halloween spirit more than horror movies, it’s a special spooky-themed episode of your favorite TV show. From your great pumpkins to your treehouses of horror and everything in between, few things in life feel as nostalgic as that one time the show you were watching decided to get really scary out of nowhere. Even in today’s shifting landscape there’s still plenty of episodes to choose from, but few to this day stack up to what many consider to be an all-timer of a creepy childhood experience with the 35th episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack, also known by fans as “Jack and the Haunted House.”

Samurai Jack was a show that wasn’t afraid to bend its genre to whatever fit the story, as well as show its influences on its sleeve. With the numerous journeys of the time-displaced warrior (voiced by the incomparable Phil LaMarr) ranging from funny jumping lessons from cavemen, helping dog scientists, and even a full-on 300 tribute, it made for a show that always kept viewers guessing what lay ahead for our brave hero. But for many fans of the series, few could’ve expected Jack’s next adventure to be as eerie and unsettling as this.

What Is "Jack and the Haunted House" About?

“Jack and the Haunted House” begins with Jack walking alone in this quiet and dark forest, where he notices a little girl sobbing in the distance. She runs away from him as he moves towards her, picking up the teddy bear she was holding so that he could return it to her. This leads Jack to follow the little girl into this run-down old house that’s just oozing an uncomfortable atmosphere, when strange sounds and visions start to abruptly distract Jack into staying at the house. By the time Jack is able to reach the little girl, the visions of a family being attacked by some kind of spirit seem to exhaust Jack and the girl of their energy, keeping them asleep for some time (possibly for the extent of a typical commercial break).

When Jack regains consciousness, he finds the little girl seated at a well-kept dinner table with her family, who vaguely resemble the people Jack has seen in his visions. The father insists Jack to join them for some tea, to which he (hesitantly) agrees. The kindly banter is shockingly interrupted however when the son begins to roll his eyes and shake profusely, vomiting to the air what can only be described as Something Very Icky. The girl’s parents quickly follow suit, revealing themselves to be a horse-like demon that has consumed her family’s souls, and attempts to do the same to Jack. This leads to a visually stunning fight sequence between Jack and the demon in his realm, where Jack not-surprisingly destroys the evil spirit and frees the girl’s family. Seeing that it’s all happily-ever-after for the tortured family, Jack smiles and walks away to the next part of his quest.

Eeriness Doesn't Distract From the Episode's Beauty

Image via Adult Swim

Despite the eerie nature of the episode, “Jack and the Haunted House” is a really beautiful installment to look at, as it features one of the show’s rare instances where it changes the drawing style of the series. The flashbacks and the design of the horse demon are drawn with a minimalist approach, as the animators used thick black smears and a choppy frame rate to convey the idea that these are visuals from another plane of existence from the normal world of the show. It’s evocative of ancient Japanese paintings that only used black ink and negative space to tell a story (something that the show would later return to in the masterful “Jack vs the Ninja”), and played an effective role in creeping children out with the idea that Jack is probably in too deep on this one.

The episode’s approach in downplaying the technical aspects to elevate tension is also extended towards its score and sound design, as there are many moments where the silence in the house results in a spookier experience for both the characters and the people watching them. The flashbacks even have their own audio reduced, with the muffled screams from the demon and family giving off this ethereal feeling that simply wouldn't sound as disturbing if it was unfiltered. These are staples from Tartakovsky that make him the well-regarded auteur that he is today, and tropes that have only been expanded upon with his modern work like Primal (one can make an argument for the episode “Plague of Madness” serving as a fitting companion piece to this one). All these aspects are put on display during the classic dinner scene, with its abrupt shifts in colors and score-looping making for a terrifying moment that feels like it was ripped out of some 70s grindhouse thriller. And while the episode serves to be more of a fright fest than normal installments, it never loses sight on what made Jack so beloved in the first place: he’s a badass ninja who will help anyone in need, and regardless of how wild the situation may be, he’ll always find a way to beat his opponent.

With the Halloween season in full swing, there’s no better time than now to revisit an episode like “Jack and the Haunted House.” It’s an exciting slice of animated horror that’s fun for everyone, and has more than enough scares to keep your spooky-watching going into full effect. If you’ve never seen Samurai Jack, you should make good on that mortal sin immediately, or if you’re looking to revisit an all-timer of a scary banger, “Jack and the Haunted House” is a perfect episode to go back to. Just don’t drink any tea while watching it.