Some of the most famous images in cinema have less, well-known inspirations. The opening wedding sequence of The Godfather, with its striking contrast between Don Corleone’s darkened office and the blinding light of the reception, took its cues from the look of an old Anscrochrome film stock. In the world of animation, the distinctive look of Ursula in The Little Mermaid was, in part, inspired by cult movie actor and drag queen Divine. And several films, TV series, and video games you’ve likely grown up with have taken cues from a groundbreaking but rarely seen Japanese film from 1963.

That film is The Little Prince and the Eight-Headed Dragon, also released in English as Prince in Wonderland and The Rainbow Bridge. The sixth feature-length film for Toei Animation, it is an adaptation of several of the most famous foundational myths of the Shinto religion. The “Little Prince” of the title is Susanoo, who is among the most prominent Shinto deities, and the eight-headed dragon he faces is the legendary Orochi. Title notwithstanding, the film is primarily about Susanoo’s quest to find his mother after she “leaves” for Heaven and the various adventures he has in the countries he passes through on his journey which ends in the battle with the dragon.

RELATED: Genndy Tartakovsky's Movies and TV Shows Ranked, from 'Primal' to 'Clone Wars' and More

The tales from Japanese mythology depicted are softened from their original forms. Susanoo is tamed down, compared with the raging god of sea and storms some legends paint him as, and a comic relief rabbit follows him everywhere. Against this, the film’s soundtrack is heavy and dramatic, typical of acclaimed composer Akira Ifukube. The Little Prince was not a major success upon its release, and has largely faded into obscurity outside of Japan, but its reputation among animation circles is immense. An international survey of animation workers for Tokyo’s Laputa Animation Festival rated it the tenth best animated film ever made.

Image Via Toei Company

The reputation of The Little Prince comes more from its animation and overall design sensibility rather than from its story. The film represented a break from the more traditional, rounded figures Toei had worked with in their earlier films. Drawing from such seemingly disparate influences as America’s UPA studio and the Soviet production of The Snow Queen, the staff of The Little Prince developed a highly stylized approach. While live action reference was used for certain sequences, the character proportions for Susanoo and most of the other human figures are divorced from real anatomy. They are built on geometric shapes, and even with the construction lines ereased and the characters fully inked and painted, that geometry is still evident. Even characters with more realistic anatomy, like the rabbit, have a geometric quality. For the most part, these graphic forms are fully animated (12 to 24 drawings per second of film), but UPA's limited animation techniques are used in select scenes to suggest more speed. Animated characters and effects are rendered with thin, colored lines that almost disappear against the backgrounds. And those backgrounds are heavily stylized, with apparent influences not only from UPA and Soviet animation, but American artist Eyvind Earle, the color stylist of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

These design choices set The Little Prince apart from contemporary animated releases, and arguably from the majority of modern anime. It was also what caught the eye of Russian-American animator Genndy Tartakovsky after he finished work on his breakout series Dexter’s Laboratory. Tartakovsky had pitched Cartoon Network on the idea for a show about a samurai warrior thrown forward in time by an evil shapeshifting wizard. There were narrative concerns to be addressed – simulating the level of action violence needed to be done in a way that would appease Cartoon Network's standards – but Tartakovsky faced stylistic challenges as well after spending so long working with a particular style. “I’d been doing black lines all through Dexter, all through Powerpuff [Girls],” he recounted, “and I was just sick of it.” Tartakovsky also wanted “a cartoony action show – a stylized action show.” Then, while still working on The Powerpuff Girls, Tartakovsky saw The Little Prince for the first time. The quality of the laserdisc he watched diminished the already-thin outlines around the character to the point where Tartakovsky thought there were no lines. “And it had a great feel to it,” he said, suggestive of what he wanted for his samurai show: “A lot of lighting and mood…very little dialogue, [more] about the action, simple stories, and the character.”

When the show, which we all know as Samurai Jack, premiered in 2001, it was indeed a stylized action show, with graphic background art, geometric character design, and no outlines. There is expressive lighting to evoke a variety of moods, and the dialogue is minimal. These are broad similarities, to be sure, and Tartakovsky had been working with geometric characters for some time. A more obvious and direct nod to The Last Prince can be see in the design of the wizard Aku, who bears a strong resemblance to the fire god Susanoo battles at the midway point of the film.

Image Via Cartoon Network

Samurai Jack wasn’t the only animated project of recent years to take inspiration from The Little Prince. Tomm Moore of Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, and director of The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and Wolfwalkers, has cited the film as a major influence. And in the world of video games, a former animator on The Little Prince, Yoichi Kotabe, used it as a model for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Unfortunately, anyone in the West looking to see the film that inspired all these productions faces an uphill battle. While Toei issued a Blu-Ray of the film in 2020 for the Japanese market, The Little Prince’s last official release available elsewhere was on DVD in 2002, briefly reissued in 2008. A box set put out by Mill Creek Entertainment in 2019 included a version of the film, but it was cropped and dubbed.

If The Little Prince is fated to remain obscure outside its country of origin, however, its animated descendants continue to make a splash. Samurai Jack’s revival season was a hit, The Wind Waker has gone from divisive and underperforming to being hailed as a classic game, and Wolfwalkers garnered Cartoon Saloon some of its finest reviews to date. Not a bad reach for such a little prince.

KEEP READING: 10 Essential Lessons Chuck Jones Has for Animators and Filmmakers

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Was the Start of the McConaissance A decade completely transformed Matthew McConaughey's career, and it all started with this movie.

Read Next