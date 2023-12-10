The Big Picture Samurai Jack's antagonist, Aku, is one of the most terrifying villains in animated series history.

The series breaks conventional storytelling by allowing the villain, Aku, to defeat the protagonist, Jack, and rule the world.

The final season of Samurai Jack showcases Jack's psychological damage and Aku's victory, even in death.

There are multiple ingredients to an action-adventure animated series: well-crafted protagonists, a story hook that keeps viewers coming back for more, and an antagonist and/or antagonists who provide a challenge. Genndy Tartakovsky has proven to be a master at juggling all of these elements throughout his various animated projects, whether it's the adventures of a caveman and a dinosaur in Primal or his insanely awesome, over-the-top depiction of a galaxy far, far away in the Star Wars: Clone Wars micro-series. But Tartakovsky's magnum opus has to be Samurai Jack. The action-adventure epic followed the titular samurai, voiced by Phil LaMarr, as he finds himself stranded in a dark future.

Samurai Jack became well known for its intense action sequences, which often employed little to no dialogue — a storytelling trick that runs throughout all of Tartakovsky's work. The series also wasn't afraid to shift genres on a whim, whether Jack was teaching monkeys how to fight back against an invading force or surviving a haunted house. Every battle he ever fought was against the evil shape-shifting demon Aku (Mako/Greg Baldwin), who he sought to slay. Over the course of five seasons, Aku proved that he wasn't just a formidable foe for Jack — he might be the most terrifying antagonist to ever debut in an animated series.

Samurai Jack A samurai, sent through time, fights to return home and save the world. Release Date August 10, 2001 Cast Phil LaMarr , Tara Strong , Tom Kenny Genres Animation , Action , Adventure Seasons 5

‘Samurai Jack’ Set Some Major Stakes From the Very First Episode

Aku proved himself to be a formidable force within Samurai Jack's three-part premiere. After being unsealed from his prison, Aku kidnapped the emperor of Japan — who happened to be Jack's father. Jack sought to slay the shapeshifter once and for all by using a magical katana forged by the gods themselves, intent on liberating Japan from Aku's grip. He was nearly successful, but before he could deliver the final blow, Aku issued a chilling warning: "You might have beaten me now, but I will destroy you in the future." He then used his magic to transport Jack far into the future, where he reigned supreme. Under Aku's rule, the Earth was a hellish nightmare — aliens and cyborgs terrorized the innocent, criminals ran free, and Aku watched over all of it. Thus began a long war of attrition, as Jack sought to finally defeat Aku while also searching for a way to return to his native time period.

The idea of a villain actually winning was unthinkable in an animated series: usually the hero would prevail against all odds. Even if a victory was given to the villain, it was usually only in an alternate future that lasted for an episode or two (three if the creators really wanted to give the story some oomph.) Aku's victory flew in the face of convention, which is one of the many factors that made Samurai Jack such a compelling show. It's never fully explained how Aku managed to take over the world, but his influence has spread over the entire earth — even if Jack doesn't fight him directly, Aku's evil is present in every cyborg and/or bounty hunter that meets their end at the samurai's blade. Another convention Samurai Jack shattered was the balance between protagonist and antagonist. Every time Jack got close to getting back home or beating Aku, he'd fall short; Aku, for all his power and influence, couldn't quite capture Jack. Far from growing stale, this formula kept viewers invested through four whole seasons.

Aku's evil would turn out to be eternal, as the Season 3 episode "The Birth of Evil" showcased just how evil he truly was. When the gods Ra, Rama, and Odin destroyed a mass of darkness, a piece of that darkness fell to Earth and eventually became Aku. Not only did Aku's entry to Earth wind up killing the dinosaurs (yes, this actually happened), but mere contact with his protoplasmic form ended up killing anyone who touched it. Eventually, the trio of gods came to the Emperor of Japan — Jack's father — and forged the sword that Jack used in his travels. The Emperor managed to defeat Aku, but was nearly killed in the process; this set the stage for Jack and Aku's rivalry to blossom in the series proper.

The Final Season of ‘Samurai Jack’ Saw Aku Victorious — But Not in the Way Viewers Thought

Production on the Clone Wars micro-series saw Samurai Jack come to a brief close during its fourth season, with Tartakovsky choosing to end things on a rather ambiguous note. After plans for a feature film fell through, Tartakovsky was able to return for a fifth and final season to tie things up. The fifth season began on perhaps the bleakest note for Samurai Jack, as 50 years had passed without Jack ever returning home or killing Aku. Even worse was the fact that he'd lost his sword at one point, relying on heavy armor and weapons to defeat his enemies. This slowly takes its toll on Jack: he starts to hallucinate a version of his younger self, who berates him for his perceived failures. Even the opening narration of Samurai Jack Season 5 reflects Jack's dire state of mind, as he states that "Aku's grasp chokes the past, present, and future. Hope is lost." Though he didn't kill Jack, Aku inflicted immense psychological damage on his longtime foe.

But the worst was yet to come. Season 5 introduces Ashi (Tara Strong), a young woman who was trained as one of the "Daughters of Aku" to hunt and kill Jack. Jack spares Ashi's life, and after seeing how he's helped the people of Earth in his battle, she joins him on his quest; the two even fall in love! Eventually, Ashi uses her own powers to send Jack back to the past, where he finally manages to kill Aku. But the dark lord winds up securing victory in death, as his passing causes Ashi to fade from history. Whether it was in the past, present, or future, Aku proved that he was one of the most devastating villains ever to grace a television screen.

