Without a doubt, some samurai-related movies offer a good deal of entertainment value and adventure. Action scenes are always right around the corner when samurai swords are involved, after all, and there’s sometimes a natural sense of adventure when movies take place in centuries past; forgotten ages that can be romanticized or prove valuable as ones that offer value of an escapist nature.

But not all samurai movies are automatically fun or light-hearted by any means, as some of the following titles will hopefully demonstrate. These films – which are wholly or in part classifiable as samurai movies – offer darker looks at this time in Japanese history, and prove emotionally intense, downbeat, or graphically violent. They may still be compelling films, but they're not necessarily fun in the traditional sense.

10 'The 47 Ronin' (1941)

Directed by Kenji Mizoguchi

Image via Shochiku

Telling a historical story that’s been told numerous times throughout cinematic history, The 47 Ronin is far more of a period drama than it is any kind of action movie, even if samurai play a significant part in the narrative here. It’s about a clan of samurai who become masterless when their leader is dishonored, setting in motion a lengthy plan for revenge against those responsible for their predicament.

The 47 Ronin is very much a slow burn as far as epics go, and the runtime of almost four hours paired with some rather slow pacing does make it a challenging watch. But it’s worthwhile for anyone who appreciates a good samurai film, and is especially valuable as something that contrasts again the (arguably) more expected sorts of samurai movies that prioritize action, adventure, or spectacle.