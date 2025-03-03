If you think about the sorts of genres movies about samurai fall into, it’s understandable to think about epics (Seven Samurai), grim dramas (Harakiri), or maybe even Hollywood action movies (like The Last Samurai). Stories about samurai and samurai times can do a bit of everything when it comes to genre and tone, and that includes samurai movies sometimes also functioning as comedies.

Some of the following samurai films aren’t full-on comedies, and those that are appear closer to the end of this ranking. Otherwise, some others are over-the-top enough that they’re also funny in strange and surprising ways, while at least one also has some (possibly) unintentional humor. Basically, if you want at least a few laughs to be had while watching some samurai-themed, then these movies have got your back.

10 'Zatoichi' (2003)

Directed by Takeshi Kitano

This won’t be the final mention of Zatoichi here, but this film is one of the last films featuring the iconic blind swordsman. It was something of a reboot, with Takeshi Kitano taking over as director and actor, playing the role of Zatoichi – and attempting to fill some big shoes – after Shintarō Katsu had made the role his own across nearly 30 movies and multiple episodes of a TV series.

Anyway, 2003’s Zatoichi is a little darker and edgier than some prior Zatoichi movies, but it’s also got the offbeat sense of humor one might expect to find in various Takeshi Kitano movies (yes, even his yakuza-focused ones). The resulting film is messy and not exactly balanced, nor does it feel like “pure” Zatoichi, but trying new things is always interesting, and this film… well, it’s definitely going for something, for better or worse.

9 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Directed by Amir Shervan

Ah yes, we’re going to cheat a little here, and at a couple of other points in this ranking. There are some movies here that aren’t purely samurai films, but they contain either some elements associated with samurai movies, or perhaps just have samurai swords in action scenes. Take Samurai Cop, for example, which doesn’t take place in samurai times, and mostly takes place in the U.S., too.

There’s a cop who’s been trained as a samurai, and he uses his very special set of skills to take on various yakuza members who are causing trouble outside Japan. Samurai Cop is best remembered for being pretty awful on a technical front, but also a lot of fun. It’s a hard movie to hate, simply because it’s guaranteed to make you laugh at its incompetence more than a few times, and laughing feels good, you know (hope that’s not too crazy a hot take!).