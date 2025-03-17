There have been countless samurai movies made over the decades, with most of the best ones unsurprisingly getting made in Japan. These films are often – but not always – tied to the action genre, since telling a story set in samurai times means there are opportunities for action sequences featuring swordplay, whether they involve tense one-on-one duels or scenes where a lone warrior takes down a small army of bad guys (it’s more of a homage to samurai cinema, but think the final set piece in Kill Bill: Vol. 1; that kind of thing).

To highlight some of the most approachable and easy-to-enjoy samurai films, here’s a ranking of those that provide the most entertainment value, often – but not exclusively – because of their action scenes. If you haven’t explored too many classic samurai movies made in Japan (especially some of the older ones), these films will likely make for good starting points.

10 'Three Outlaw Samurai' (1964)

Directed by Hideo Gosha

Image via Shochiku

Hideo Gosha isn’t a household name by any means, but his name is one that fans of samurai movies should get acquainted with, given how many compelling ones he made during his directorial career. One of his most entertaining and punchiest was Three Outlaw Samurai, which has three (surprise, surprise) charismatic and rebellious warriors finding themselves in an unlikely alliance, and thrust into an escalating conflict between a group of desperate villagers and a magistrate (plus his armed forces).

There’s a good deal of action featured throughout Three Outlaw Samurai, and a pretty simple story that’s easy to get into. The fact it all wraps up within a runtime of just over an hour and a half helps, too. The film might not be an epic by any means, but the action set pieces featured here are epic, in the sense of that word’s alternative definition.