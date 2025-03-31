While it’s possible to call a good many historical movies from Japan “samurai films,” such movies can vary when it comes to the other genres they belong to. Certain samurai movies emphasize action/adventure, some are heavier on drama, some can be surprisingly funny, and others manage to be focused on feeling intense, perhaps even functioning as thrillers, in turn.

The movies in the last of those categories are outlined below, since these films can count themselves among the most intense samurai films released to date. Starting with the somewhat tense and ending with the most full-on and relentless, anyone who wants to take in some samurai action while also feeling occasionally (or frequently) nervous, then it’s safe to say that these movies are worth checking out.

10 'The Tale of Zatoichi' (1962)

Directed by Kenji Misumi