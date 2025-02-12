If you watch enough Japanese cinema, especially the classics, you're probably going to come across a samurai film or two before long. If a movie has samurai characters, it obviously qualifies, as do martial arts movies made in Japan that have a focus on sword-to-sword combat. Additionally, if a movie is more of a historical drama set in samurai times (and doesn’t have much action), it can still qualify.

What follows are not just the best of the best, but the samurai movies that feel the closest to perfect (and a handful genuinely are impossible to fault). There’s also going to be a focus here on Japanese movies rather than any American/English-language films that feature samurai in some capacity, so, apologies to the likes of Kill Bill and The Last Samurai.

10 '13 Assassins' (2010)

Directed by Takashi Miike

There’s a wonderfully simple premise at the heart of 13 Assassins, and one that leads to some eventually great and immensely exciting action. Said action occurs in the final act, as part of a large battle sequence, but before then, 13 Assassins is more of a drama; one that involves great injustice committed by a corrupt lord who holds a dangerous amount of power.

So, a group of 13 assassins (shock, horror) are brought together to enact a plan to bring this villain down, and all the beats you'd expect such a film to hit along the way are hit exceedingly well. 13 Assassins mixes stylized action with gritty authenticity and grim drama incredibly well, making it a balanced, involving, emotional, and very engrossing watch.

9 'Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival' (1970)

Directed by Kenji Misumi

Some might say there are too many Zatoichi movies, but they're probably the kinds of people who haven’t watched all the movies in the Zatoichi series (bless them, for they do not know what they are missing). Actually getting through the series makes one thing surprisingly clear: just about all these movies about a heroic, rebellious, and entirely blind lone swordsman range from good to great quality-wise.

Picking one as the best is hard, but it might well be the 21st film in the series: Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival. It has a good deal of action, some strong side characters, and particularly memorable villains for the central hero to go up against, too. It’s everything you could want out of a samurai movie focused on delivering action/adventure, and it’s still a blast to watch 50+ years after its initial release.

8 'Sanjuro' (1962)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

A film that’s probably underrated by Akira Kurosawa standards, Sanjuro is sort of a follow-up to Yojimbo, but not entirely. Toshiro Mifune is in both, and is probably the same character, but the films are as linked narratively as the Sergio Leone Westerns Clint Eastwood starred in (and, funnily enough, A Fistful of Dollars – the pair’s first – was a little too similar to Kurosawa’s Yojimbo).

As for Sanjuro, though, the plot is a bit convoluted, but things gradually take shape and unfold in interesting ways, with a surprising amount of humor and action to be found here as well, for good measure. It’s also just a delight to see Mifune charm his way through various difficult situations and, whenever that fails, break out his sword and more bluntly chop his way through difficult situations. It really is the best of both worlds.