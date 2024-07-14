A bastion of international cinema that has provided some of the all-time greatest action epics ever put to the screen, samurai movies have become a defining subgenre of the Japanese film industry. Renowned for their stylistic presentation, their enchanting stories, and their underlying yet pointed thematic focus, many of the best samurai films date back to the mid-20th century, but there have been some gems from more recent times as well that have been a joy to revisit time and time again.

While the legendary Akira Kurosawa has several films that feature on this list, filmmakers from many different eras, each with their own unique perspective on samurai stories, have contributed greatly to the subgenre. From heroic epics to contemplative dramas and action-packed revenge flicks, these 10 films are among the most enjoyable and rewatchable hits of samurai cinema.

10 'Kagemusha' (1980)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Samurai cinema, and the Japanese film industry at large, would never have made the seismic impact on international audiences without the astounding work of Akira Kurosawa. While the director’s films of the 50s and 60s are perhaps his most noteworthy in the genre, Kagemusha offers ample proof that the filmmaker never lost his grasp on samurai cinema, even in his later years.

Taking place in feudal Japan, the epic follows a petty thief who is recruited to be the double of an aging warlord on account of his uncanny resemblance to the military leader. However, when the warlord dies, the lowly crook must pose as the commander and lead his troops to war against a rival army. Epic and sprawling, with an arresting commitment to color, Kagemusha is an endlessly rewatchable samurai classic that presents the master of the genre at his most ambitious.

9 '13 Assassins' (2010)

Directed by Takashi Miike

One of the best films from the prolific Takashi Miike, 13 Assassins is an impressive, stylistic remake of the 1963 film of the same name. Set in the 1840s, with the Edo period coming to an end, it follows a small band of warriors as they hatch a scheme to assassinate a sadistic and murderous clan leader before he can be appointed a position on the Shogunate Council.

A tense and exciting action thriller, 13 Assassins garnered critical acclaim from both domestic and international reviews on account of its exceptional visual display and wildly entertaining execution. Concluding with a mesmerizing combat sequence that spans 45 minutes, the samurai epic is a divine spectacle of stylized violence and astounding fight choreography that provides ceaseless entertainment for lovers of samurai cinema and, more broadly, action blockbusters.

8 'The Hidden Fortress' (1958)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Mixing Akira Kurosawa’s film-making prowess with a riveting adventure narrative, The Hidden Fortress is a most rewarding and engrossing blockbuster experience. Set during a tumultuous war, it follows two cowardly and opportunistic farmers who become acquainted with a defiant princess and her noble protector. Using the farmers as a cover, the royal and the warrior try to sneak through enemy territory to return to their home kingdom.

The pinnacle of adventure cinema, The Hidden Fortress is perhaps most famous to modern audiences for its significant influence on the American film industry, with it being a major inspiration for Star Wars. Still, The Hidden Fortress excels as a fantastic and enjoyable film in its own right, blending astonishing camerawork, a pacy screenplay, action aplenty, and splashes of comedy to be a Japanese classic that only gets more entertaining with each revisit.

7 'The Twilight Samurai' (2002)

Directed by Yôji Yamada

Something of a revisionist samurai film that balances the subgenre’s focus on codes of honor and nobility with a grounded drama and powerful romantic yearning, The Twilight Samurai is a profoundly touching viewing experience. In 1860s Japan, as the age of the samurai nears its end, lowly warrior and widower Seibei (Hiroyuki Sanada) works as a bookkeeper in a small village while raising his two daughters. His disillusionment with life is broken when he is reacquainted with the woman he loved as a child, but his samurai code and his duty prevent him from following his heart.

Somber and meditative, while using the samurai genre to convey a message of pacificism, The Twilight Samurai occupies a tone of resonant melancholy that is as hypnotic as it is moving. Essentially a story of love and fulfillment later in life, it is an underrated and somewhat unique samurai picture that is no less powerful upon multiple revisits.

6 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Directed by Toshiya Fujita

Set in the late 19th century, Lady Snowblood may be an unconventional samurai film, but it remains a breathtaking highlight of the genre all the same. The revenge thriller focuses on the life of a woman born to a female inmate who conceived for the sole purpose of exacting revenge on the thugs who raped her and killed her husband. Growing into a ruthless assassin, Lady Snowblood exacts her mother’s vengeance with both ruthlessness and precision.

A scintillating and thoroughly rewarding film, it uses samurai aesthetic to powerful effect. The revenge tale is realized with rousing brilliance courtesy of Toshiya Fujita's measured yet distinct direction and a note-perfect lead performance from Yuki Kashima. In addition to being a primary influence on Kill Bill, Lady Snowblood also stands as an enrapturing samurai film that excels at bringing the genre’s penchant for stylistic yet powerful violence to the screen.

5 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

From samurai epics and even to contemporary crime dramas, Akira Kurosawa based many of his films on the works of William Shakespeare. The most strikingly apparent of his adaptations of the great playwright’s work is 1957’s Throne of Blood, an intense period drama based on ‘Macbeth’. It follows Taketoki Washizu (Toshiro Mifune), a veteran warrior who hears a prophecy of his ascension to lordship. Manipulated by his ambitious wife, the warrior assassinates his sovereign to fulfil the premonition, only to be plagued by his prophesied downfall as well.

Whatever the adaptation loses in its lack of Shakespearian poetry it more than makes up for with its astonishing visual display that uses lingering natural elements like fog and wind to conjure up a mystic, eerie, and captivating atmosphere that is enthralling even on multiple rewatches. Majestic and haunting, Throne of Blood is a harrowing tale of ambition and power that supplants ‘Macbeth’ into the Edo period with seamless grace and immense impact.

4 'Ran' (1985)

