SNK has confirmed that their next DLC fighter for the third season pass of Samurai Shodown will be Baiken from the Guilty Gear series. It was announced at the start of the current Season Pass that the last character would be from the Guilty Gear series, with many fans pointing to Baiken as a clear choice because of her aesthetic and playstyle.

Baiken is a samurai who lost her village, her arm, and an eye to an attack by Guilty Gear's titular Gears. Ever since then, she has roamed the world looking to get revenge on the Gear Maker, also known as That Man. In her announcement trailer for Samurai Shodown, Baiken's signature style and mannerisms make the transition into Samurai Shodown a perfect fit, as does her playstyle. Moves like her Tatami Gaeshi, Kabari, and the ever-important Azami are all present and are faithfully recreated in the new art style.

When she is playable in Guilty Gear, Baiken is known for her very strong defensive play and parries that can lead to extremely dangerous mix-ups and okizeme. Her defense and parry-focused move set fit the gameplay of Samurai Shodown, which is known for hard-hitting, make one mistake and you're dead style fights. This makes her arguably the best choice out of anyone who could have been chosen to represent Guilty Gear.

With her release, Baiken is the fourth and final character of Samurai Shodown's Season Pass 3. She joins Cham Cham, Hibiki Takane, and Shiro Tokisada Amakusa in the Season Pass and brings the total roster count to a healthy 30. With currently no new news as to whether the game will receive further support after Baiken's inclusion, especially with another SNK fighting game, King of Fighters XV, releasing some time in 2022, we will have to wait and see what else comes to the game.

Baiken is a character that has been present in just about every entry of the Guilty Gear series and is a notable absence from the most recent entry in the series, Guilty Gear Strive. Fans have been clamoring for her to make a return to her home franchise. While no word of that has been made, fans of the one-eyed, one-armed samurai still have a chance to see her in some new scenery.

Samurai Shodown is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC, while Baiken will be available on August 19. Watch Baiken’s announcement trailer video down below.

