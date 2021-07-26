San Andreas was a major hit when it arrived in theaters in May of 2015. Not only did is post a solid $54.6 million opening weekend total at the domestic box office, but it went on to accumulate nearly $474 million worldwide. Sounds like enough to justify a sequel, right? It was! In February of 2016, news broke that a sequel was in development with Neil Widener and Gavin James writing the screenplay. Five years later, however, it appears no progress has been made with the project.

The 2015 release was directed by Brad Peyton and starred Dwayne Johnson as Raymond Gaines, a helicopter rescue pilot who teams with his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) to embark on his most daring rescue mission yet - flying from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their daughter (Alexandra Daddario) in the middle of a cataclysmic earthquake having a devastating effect on the west coast. Ultimately he saves the day, viewers are left with the impression that the region will attempt to rebuild and the movie ends.

Does that big finish scream “sequel”? Not really. In fact, it offers a pretty satisfying sense of closure for the Gaines family. But, when you make all that money and disaster movies have a history of drawing big crowds, it still makes all the sense in the world that the studio would explore making a sequel. Back in 2016, it was suggested that this new installment would broaden the scope by focusing on the “Ring of Fire,” a scenario that would call for an expansion of the main ensemble, but also leave the door open for the Gaines family to return.

While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating her new releases, Die in a Gunfight and The White Lotus, Daddario did confirm that a meeting regarding San Andreas 2 took place, but clearly, nothing came of it and, from what she knows, the project doesn't seem to be moving forward anymore:

“It was mentioned to me several years ago when I went in to New Line. I don’t think that the exec that I was speaking to is there anymore. But they had a draft written. As far as I know, it’s not happening. It’s been a long time. I don’t think so. I think it was in development at one point, I should say. But that happens in Hollywood all the time.”

Yes, it has been a good while since San Andreas was released and with every passing year, San Andreas 2 does seem less and less likely to happen -- especially when you add in the fact that the returning ensemble features some mighty busy, in-demand actors -- but never say never in this industry. As someone who could never say no to a new disaster movie, I’m a big believer that an appetite for the genre will always be there and that releasing a San Andreas sequel soon after the original isn't as vital to this series as it might be to other franchises.

So, embrace the “never say never” mentality with me if you’d like, but for now at least, it doesn't appear that San Andreas 2 is happening.

