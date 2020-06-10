San Diego Comic-Con@Home Will Begin July 22 and Free For All Attendees

San Diego Comic-Con has announced their plans for this summer’s Comic-Con@Home taking place July 22-26, 2020 and the big news is that it’s free for everyone with no limits on how many can attend. If you’ve ever been to San Diego Comic-Con, you know it’s always a challenge to attend the more popular panels, with thousands camping outside overnight to ensure they’ll get a seat inside. However, that won’t be an issue this year since the entire con will be taking place online.

In addition, one of the things people love about Comic-Con are the exclusives and limited merchandise you can only buy at the convention. According to Comic-Con, they have plans for an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. In addition, they will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.

SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said, “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe. Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

While exact details are not yet known for the types of panels in the works and how fans will be able to participate online, the con says they will begin providing additional details in announcements leading up to the event.

Also, fans are encouraged to check Toucan, the official Comic-Con and WonderCon blog, SDCC’s website and social channels, and the official channels of their favorite pop culture creators in the weeks to come.

Online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities.

Look for more information as we get it.