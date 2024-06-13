The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub will host a "Directors on Directing" panel at SDCC 2024.

Directors Antoine Fuqua and Roland Emmerich will join us to discuss behind-the-scenes insights on projects past, present and future.

Don't miss out on this in-depth conversation on the craft of directing, challenges on set, future industry outlooks, and even more surprises at Comic-Con!

We’re just over a month out from San Diego Comic-Con, one of the world’s largest entertainment conventions in the world, which means it’s time to start planning your visit. Studios and artists are bringing their A-game with exclusive merch, sneak peeks, and exciting displays, and if you know Comic-Con, you know it’s nearly impossible to experience everything. As the con continues to grow, inviting celebrities and creators to champion their work and passion for the arts, we at Collider feel honored to be able to be a part of this massive event each year. Now, we’re thrilled to announce we’re bringing our “Directors on Directing” panel back to SDCC this year, and to be able to announce our esteemed guests!

Joining us on the panel for SDCC 2024 will be directors Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer trilogy, Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic) and Roland Emmerich (Those About to Die, Independence Day, Anonymous, and White House Down). For those who don’t know, our Directors on Directing panel hosts some of Hollywood’s biggest names in filmmaking to take part in an in-depth conversation on the craft of directing, engaging with us and each other. What does a director do exactly? What kinds of challenges do they face on set? What new technologies are they utilizing, and what’s their outlook on the future of the industry? We’ll discuss projects past, present and future — and for this year’s panel, in particular, their dueling White House invasion movies — but that’s not all. You’ll have to join us at Comic-Con for even more surprises! Trust us, you don’t want to miss out.

Who Are the Directors on Directing?

Close

This year we’re hosting two directors who’ve made names for themselves in Hollywood as genre masters of heart-pounding action blockbusters and defining sci-fi epics. We’ll hear stories from each that take us behind the scenes on the sets of some of our favorite films, as well as discuss upcoming features in the works.

Antoine Fuqua may best be known as the director of 2001’s charged thriller Training Day, starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. He’s a visionary who deals with heavy themes like the abuse of power, justice, the brutality of humanity, and what truly matters to us at our core. His movies, like The Equalizer trilogy, don’t shy away from depicting violence onscreen, and his inspiration from influential filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa is evident in his work. Fuqua went on to helm Tears of the Sun with Bruce Willis, the action-adventure King Arthur, Olympus Has Fallen, The Magnificent Seven, Emancipation starring Will Smith, and more. His future projects include the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, a documentary titled Troublemaker: The Story Behind the Mandela Tapes, and an untitled feature that will reunite him with Washington.

Close

Roland Emmerich is a connoisseur of disaster. Perhaps most well-known for co-writing and directing Independence Day, which pits Will Smith in his prime up against an alien invasion. This was only shortly after launching a sci-fi saga with Kurt Russell in his box office hit, Stargate, and continuing his reign of cinematic destruction with Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, White House Down, and Moonfall. Outside of his usual earth-shattering pictures, Emmerich also helmed Universal Soldier with Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Patriot, and Midway. For his future projects, Emmerich is in post-production for the Peacock television series Those About to Die with Anthony Hopkins.

We guarantee you don’t want to miss out on this one. The time and location of our panel will be announced on the SDCC website in the coming weeks. We’ll also be hosting a "Producers on Producing" panel, as well, so check with SDCC’s official site for time and location. You can also watch last year's Directors on Directing below.