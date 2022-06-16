I’ve got two questions for you: Are you attending San Diego Comic-Con, and would you like to watch three directors share behind-the-scenes stories about making movies? If you answered yes to those questions, I’ve got some cool news to share.

At San Diego Comic-Con next month, Collider is hosting a “Directors on Directing” panel, and I’ll be moderating the conversation with Tim Miller (director of Deadpool, creator of Love, Death + Robots), Andrew Stanton (director of Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and John Carter), and Chad Stahelski (director of the John Wick franchise).

While Comic-Con will be announcing the day, time, and location when they release the full schedule, I can say I’ve been working behind the scenes to make sure this panel and conversation will be worth your time. You can expect a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future.

RELATED: Exclusive: 'John Wick 4' Director Teases the Story, Action, and Reveals the Film Has a “Conclusion to an Emotional Thread”

As someone that was attending San Diego Comic-Con before starting Collider, I’ll admit being able to put on a panel at my favorite convention means a lot to me. I’m working hard to make sure this conversation and panel will be fun and offer a few surprises.

Finally, if you’re attending Comic-Con, Collider is going to be partnering up with a studio to world premiere a movie that a lot of you will want to see. So, you can expect an announcement about the movie and how to get tickets in the not-so-distant future.

More soon...