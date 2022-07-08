San Diego Comic-Con is back in action this year and here are all the best panels to catch on Friday.

For the first time since 2019, San Diego Comic-Con is back as an in-person convention, which means all of your favorite series and movies will be there, revealing exclusive content and exciting new details. So far we've gotten a taste of what to expect from Thursday's schedule of panels including, William Shatner's panel about his upcoming documentary which is hosted by Kevin Smith, as well as a panel featuring the cast of the highly anticipated Teen Wolf movie. We also know that Apple TV+ will be making their convention debut with For All Mankind and Severance, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam will be turning up with exciting Hall H panels. But what can convention-goers and FOMO-feeling fans expect from Friday's line-up?

Earlier this week we learned that Prime Video would be bringing their time-traveling adventure Paper Girls to Comic-Con and that AMC would be making their return to San Diego with their tentpole zombie-filled franchise The Walking Dead. Now that the full schedule is out, Friday looks like it is shaping up to be an exciting day filled with Marvel Studios panels about What If...? and Marvel Zombies, Lucasfilm Publishing will be on-site talking about their new Star Wars publishing projects, and even David Dastmalchian is part of a panel about his impressive career. And that's just scraping the surface of what to expect at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday!

Friday and Saturday tend to be the biggest days at SDCC, with the majority of the biggest panels being held in the infamous Hall H, and Friday is certainly delivering an impressive slate of panels, interactive programming, and exciting announcements. Here are the best panels and events happening on Friday!

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more.

11:45 AM - 1:15 PM (Ballroom 20)

AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead

Introducing a new series within The Walking Dead Universe, cast and creatives discuss the anthology of life-and-death, high-stakes survival within Tales of the Walking Dead. Cast will appear to discuss their exploration of unique stories within these stand-alone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Creators will share their thoughts on single-episode storytelling, and cast will share behind-the-scenes anecdotes about these stories. Plus, view the premiere of the series’ trailer.

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM (Hall H)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Discussion and Q&A

After winning five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, Genndy Tartakovksy’s Primal returns to Adult Swim. Animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) and art director Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) dive deep into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure.

1:00 PM - 1:45 PM (Indigo Ballroom)

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far, Away. . .

From the days of the glorious High Republic to the Age of Rebellion to the time of the fearsome First Order, join some of Lucasfilm Publishing's all-star authors as they discuss stories from throughout the entire Star Wars saga, including reveals, announcements, and sneak peeks. Featuring Kristin Baver (Timelines), Cecil Castellucci (Star Wars: Moving Target), Adam Christopher (Shadow of the Sith), Claudia Gray (The High Republic: The Fallen Star), George Mann (The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City), Beth Revis (The Princess and the Scoundrel), Cavan Scott (The High Republic: The Rising Storm), and Kiersten White (Padawan). Moderated by Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Room 7AB)

Paper Girls

From Amazon Studios, Legendary Television, and Plan B comes Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure series based on the bestselling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. The cast, creators, and executive producers present an in-depth look at what to expect from this Prime Video series, debuting on July 29. Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey following four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ— who are out on their delivery route in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves and the Old Watch, a militant faction of time-travelers who have outlawed time travel so that they can remain in power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM (Ballroom 20)

AMC's The Walking Dead

Cast and creatives of the flagship series The Walking Dead discuss the highly anticipated remaining episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. Celebrate the monumental journey of this beloved series and characters as we follow their arcs in the final eight episodes of this epic final season coming to AMC and AMC+ this fall. Plus, a look at the official trailer for the upcoming final episodes.

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM (Hall H)

Bob's Burgers

The Emmy Award–winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers makes its triumphant return to San Diego hot off the critically acclaimed release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and director/producer Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming season. The always entertaining cast—including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy—will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

3:00 PM - 3:45 PM (Indigo Ballroom)

Stranger Things Books

Enter the upside down with authors Adam Christopher (Stranger Things: Darkness on the Edge of Town), Suyi Davies (Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line), Jody Houser (Stranger Things: Science Camp), and audiobook narrator Reginald James (Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line) discuss their official Stranger Things books and graphic novels based on the hit series. Moderated by Elizabeth Schaefer (editorial director, Random House Worlds).

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (Room 29CD)

The Multiverse of David Dastmalchian

Actor David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) discusses his experience crossing between fandoms and franchises and how that has affected his career and his take on the craft—how much was planned, and what was a surprise. As “The Man Who Walks Between Worlds” David even created his own universe series at Dark Horse Comics, Count Crowley, arriving full circle from consumer to player to creator. With roles in multiple installments of both the DC and Marvel universes along with classic sci-fi and horror, what universe might be next on David’s list? The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch will moderate.

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (Room 5AB)

FX&'s Little Demon Exclusive Pre-Series Premiere Sneak Peek Screening and Q&A

It’s been long prophesized that a malevolent force would alter the universe for the rest of time, and you can get a front-row seat! FXX celebrates its newest animated comedy, Little Demon, by heading to the metaphysical realm of San Diego in advance of its premiere later this summer. Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother, Laura (Aubrey Plaza), and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. Actors Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, and Lucy DeVito and creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla join executive producer Dan Harmon for an exclusive screening, followed by an other-worldly Q&A.

4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (Indigo Ballroom)

FX's Archer Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A

Archer, the award-winning animated comedy series, returns to San Diego in celebration of its upcoming 13th season! This year, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA and struggle to find their identity. Will they be able to maintain their independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? There will be an exclusive screening of the season 13 opener, followed by a spirited Q&A with H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM (Indigo Ballroom)

Princess Mononoke 25th Anniversary Screening

Hot Topic joins special guest Damiar Krogh for the 25th anniversary screening of Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke, exclusive announcements, and more.

7:15 PM - 9:15 PM (Room 6A)

