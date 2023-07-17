San Diego Comic-Con is fast approaching, taking place from July 20 through July 23. One of the biggest pop culture events in the United States, SDCC brings a variety of content spanning film, television, comic books, and more to fans — including interactive experiences for attendees. This year, Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that FX is back at the convention, bringing four immersive activations for new and returning shows: Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, American Horror Story, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Kicking off the new series, attendees will gain a sneak peek at the world of Shōgun, set in Edo period Japan. Not only will the activation provide an early glimpse at what to expect from the series, but it will feature different touchpoints including an augmented reality koi pond and live samurai battles. The series, which does not yet have a release date, follows British sailor John Blackthorne, who goes from an outsider to a samurai who is used in Japanese leader Toranaga's fight to reach the Shogun status. It is based on the novel by James Clavell and was previously adapted as a feature.

A Murder at the End of the World is the second featured new FX series at SDCC, meant to prepare attendees for the show's premiere on August 29. The activation will bring con goers onto a billionaire's private plane, where the otherwise luxurious experience turns into a chilling retreat. Attendees will become part of a dark mystery, with exclusive content to discover along the way. The seven-episode series follows a billionaire, a recluse who invites eight people to an isolated resort where relaxation turns to stress when one of the guests is found dead. So, Detective Darby Hart (who happens to be one of the guests), works to prove her skills and solve the murder before anyone else is killed.

Image via FX Network

American Horror Story and What We Do in the Shadows represent returning FX series at SDCC. For American Horror Story — which is heading into Season 12 — attendees can partake in "AHS: Wicked Wellness," offering a blend of the show's signature horror and a dose of wellness along the way. It will be a custom experience providing wellness shots and one-on-one consultations with an unorthodox healer. Meanwhile, What We Do in the Shadows is bringing "A Familiar Weekend" where congoers can visit Laszlo's garden, complete with picture-perfect scenery, custom popsicles, and, of course, sunscreen. The show is currently airing its fifth season and will return for Season 6.

About the activations, Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions-Multi-Platform Marketing at FX, said: "San Diego Comic-Con brings together some of the world's biggest fans with unparalleled enthusiasm for these characters and their worlds. We’re excited to return and give them even more to immerse themselves in with two nights of #FXSDCC’s unforgettable, transformative experience - Night FX."

The activations will be located at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn at 1 Park Blvd. They will be open on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 23 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch the Season 5 trailer for What We Do in the Shadows below: