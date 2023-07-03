I’ve got a few questions for you: Are you attending San Diego Comic-Con? Want to watch three directors share behind-the-scenes stories about making big Hollywood movies? Hungry for new footage from upcoming movies before anyone else? Want a free exclusive Comic-Con poster for The Creator? Of course you said yes. That’s why this message is for you.

At San Diego Comic-Con, I'll be moderating Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel with David Leitch (director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and The Fall Guy), Justin Simien (director of Dear White People, Bad Hair, and Haunted Mansion), and Gareth Edwards (director of The Creator, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Godzilla).

It all starts on Friday, July 21, at 11 am in Hall H.

Expect a wide-ranging, in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future. I’ve been attending San Diego Comic-Con since before I started Collider, so you know I’ll make it worth it.

Oh, and thanks to 20th Century Studios and New Regency, this is the exclusive Comic-Con poster for The Creator you’ll take home.

See you there!