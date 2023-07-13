San Diego Comic-Con is going to look pretty different this year, as SAG-AFTRA has officially begun its strike. As the actors join the writers on the picket lines for better pay, conditions, and benefits, much of the industry has come to a halt without many of its key people. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now happening, it means actors cannot promote their current or future projects – including anything that was originally planned for Comic-Con. Thus, panels are already being cancelled for the event happening next week.

The first round of SDCC panel cancellations came through earlier today, with shows including Prime Video's Good Omens, ABC's The Rookie, and That '70s Show being affected. Good Omens has pivoted from a panel and signing event into a screening of the Season 2 premiere episode. It will give fans an early look at the new season premiering July 28. The Rookie has cancelled its planned signing. The crime procedural recently concluded its fifth season and will return for Season 6. That '70s Show rounds off the initial cancellations, no longer holding its anniversary panel. Earlier this year, Netflix debuted its That '70s Show continuation That '90s Show, which follows Eric and Donna's daughter Leia.

Along with the mentioned shows, SDCC's schedule is packed with panels for currently running shows, several of which may potentially cancel in the coming days. Some of the included panels include Abbott Elementary, currently on hold for Season 3 following the start of the writers' stike; Futurama, which is set to return on July 24; The Wheel of Time, returning for Season 2 on September 1; What We Do in the Shadows, which premieres Season 5 on July 13; and several more. Additionally, the SDCC schedule does include other panels revolving around industry professionals, comics, and more beyond film and television.

Major Studios Have Already Scaled Back Their Plans for SDCC

Prior to the strike, a handful of studios had already opted not to attend SDCC or are scaling back their typical plans for the event. Notably, Marvel will not be holding a Hall H presentation, something that has become an expected annual affair for the studio. The decision was likely due to the then-looming SAG-AFTRA strike, with the writers' strike and allegations against MCU star Jonathan Majors further affecting the studio's plans. Additionally, Universal and HBO have been circling a decision not to attend. Lionsgate will focus on its television slate, including CBS' Ghosts, Peacock's John Wick spin-off The Continental, and STARZ's Heels.

Stay tuned at Collider for further news on SDCC and the SAG-AFTRA strike. You can watch the trailer for Good Omens Season 2 down below.