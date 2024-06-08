The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub is hosting a "Producers on Producing" panel at this year's SDCC 2024.

Producing heavyweights Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Akiva Goldsman, and Roy Lee will join us to discuss what their job entails within the Hollywood industry.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and sneak peeks at upcoming projects from some of the biggest names in the industry. And some exciting surprises, too!

Summer is here, and that means fans are gearing up for one of the world’s biggest entertainment conventions, San Diego’s Comic-Con! With just over a month before artists and studios break out the exclusive merch and the biggest names in Hollywood take the stage, we know you’re already prepping for your trip. That’s why Collider is excited to be able to announce our first “Producers on Producing” panel, where we’ll have three of the industry’s biggest producers — Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Deepwater Horizon and The New Look), Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, I Am Legend, and Constantine), and Roy Lee (Barbarian, The Lego Movie and the upcoming Minecraft Movie) — to give the low-down on what it's really like being a producer.

Have you ever wondered what being a Hollywood producer actually means? Do you find yourself asking who made certain key decisions in big blockbusters? With so many moving parts to a movie, like the director, the writers, and, of course, the actors, these are valid questions. Every phase of production is integral to getting these films up onscreen, and being a producer is a massive job encompassing a wide range of choices that affect every step of the way. Why do you think so many stars have stepped into the role of producer? Emma Stone (Kinds of Kindness), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Margot Robbie (Barbie), and so many others.

Join us at this year’s Comic-Con for an in-depth conversation about the craft of producing, moderated by Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub. We’ll dig into past, present, and future projects, where these producers will share behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and stories from the sets of some of our favorites. Expect a few surprises, too! This is SDCC, after all.

Meet the "Producers on Producing"

More than likely, you’ve heard of all three producers we’ll be hosting this year. Still, oftentimes, these guys work behind the scenes, making those difficult decisions and keeping movies on track for success. They have a hand in all aspects of the filmmaking process, and it helps that they’re fans themselves! So, who are we chatting with this year?

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is the founder of Bonaventura Pictures, and you’ll absolutely have seen his work on the Transformers franchise. He’s served as a producer on over 60 films, beginning with 2005’s Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves, all the way up to serving as a producer on Apple TV+’s biographical drama The New Look. Other notable projects Bonaventura has worked on include Stardust, Shooter, Side Effects, Deepwater Horizon, Red, Salt, and The Meg. His upcoming projects include Transformers One, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie, and tons more.

Akiva Goldsman founded Weeds Road Pictures and began his producing career in the late ‘90s, and he’s worked on films like Deep Blue Sea, Lost in Space, Constantine (alongside Bonaventura!), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, I Am Legend, Without Remorse, and television series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. His upcoming projects include Rainbow Six, I Am Legend 2, Constantine 2, and more. Goldsman is also an accomplished screenwriter, winning an Oscar for his work on director Ron Howard's A Beautiful Mind.

Roy Lee founded Vertigo Entertainment, and if you love horror, you’re a fan of his work. The over 100 titles he’s worked on include the Bill Skarsgård-led action Boy Kills World, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. His past work began with 2002’s genre gem, Gore Verbinski’s The Ring, continuing with The Grudge, The Departed, The Strangers, How to Train Your Dragon, It (2017), Nimona, Don’t Worry Darling, Late Night With the Devil, and many more. Lee's future features include the upcoming Minecraft movie, Salem's Lot, Weapons, the Welcome to Derry series, Bioshock, and The Sims movie.

We guarantee you don’t want to miss out on this panel. Check with SDCC’s official site for time and location and look for more SDCC announcements soon.