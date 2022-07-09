San Diego Comic-Con is back in action this year and here are all the best panels to catch on Saturday!

After two long, careful years, San Diego Comic-Con returns at the end of July as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Fandom's biggest party is back on and all of your favorite movie franchises and television series are flocking to sunny California to answer questions, share behind-the-scenes stories, and tease what's to come. Earlier this week we got a look at what to expect for Thursday's panels including the upcoming Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, a special preview of Teen Wolf the Movie, and a panel from everyone's favorite teachers with Abbott Elementary Class in Session. Collider is also honored to present an exclusive world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator prequel, Prey. The premiere is set for Thursday evening at 8:30 PM with a cast and crew Q & A to follow.

We've also been pouring over the schedule for Friday where The Walking Dead fans can get an exciting taste of the new spinoff series Tales of The Walking Dead featuring cast and creatives discussing the anthology series, as well as a panel for the final episodes of the flagship series. Friday also features a big panel for Amazon Prime's Paper Girls series adaptation, a celebration of the long-running animated series Bob's Burgers, and an exclusive screening of the first episode of Archer Season 13.

We've also had a taste of what's to come on Saturday with Paramount+ unveiling its Star Trek Universe panel and Dwayne Johnson teasing a panel with the cast and crew of his upcoming DC superhero movie Black Adam. On top of watching panels, plenty of franchises are bringing along interactive experiences for you to participate in including a Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tavern and Star Trek's beloved 10 Forward Bar. In years past, Saturday has generally been the headliner of San Diego Comic-Con with Hall H and Ballroom 20 filled to the brim with eager fans awaiting exciting news. Here are the top panels you won't want to miss on Saturday.

Stranger Things: Choices and Chances in the Dungeons & Dragons of Life!

Roll for initiative! The award-winning Netflix series reveals how the world-renowned game Dungeons & Dragons mirrors the upside-down relationship between choices and chance. Dr. Scott Jordan (Dark Loops Productions), Dr. Leandra Parris (Supernatural Psychology), Dr. Vanessa Hintz (Joker Psychology), Kelsey “Sistah K” Williams (Sistah Speak Productions), Brittani Sillas (Black Panther Psychology), and Travis Adams (Supernatural Psychology) discuss this amazing show, the game that inspired it, and the psychology and philosophy of the Upside-Down. Careful! You may be your own Demogorgon!

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina)

Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

It’s the cast of Paramount+’s hit series Evil! Now in its third season, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest and a contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller host an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from Season Three followed by a moderated panel discussion.

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM (Ballroom 20)

Warner Bros. Theatrical

Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego, continuing the Studio’s tradition of bringing the fans an exciting Hall H presentation. This year’s lineup: the highly anticipated Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with huge stars Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more.

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM (Hall H)

The Simpsons

Writers, animators, and mind-blowing special guests reveal the adventures planned for The Simpsons in season 34 and beyond. Get a sneak peek at Treehouse of Horror XXXIII . . . and the never-before-attempted bonus Halloween episode! That's right: Two Halloweens in 2022! Secrets will be revealed! Games will be played! And freebies—including original artwork—will be given away! Live in person for the first time since 2019—come and be astounded at how panelists let our bodies go!

11:30 AM - 12:15 PM (Ballroom 20)

House of the Dragon

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series debut’s August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Panelists include co-creator/executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower). Moderated by Jason Concepcion (podcast host).

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (Hall H)

TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites 2022

It’s the ultimate fandom mashup! The official magazine of television gathers an array of stars from some of your genre favorites for a lively hang that’s always a hoot. From personal tales of fan encounters and backstage antics to their own TV obsessions and an expanded audience Q&A , you’ll have a great time (you’ve waited three years!).

12:30 PM - 1:30PM

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Ronald D. Moore (co-creator, executive producer, For All Mankind, Simon Kinberg (co-creator/showrunner/executive producer, Invasion, See), executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper and creator and executive producer of Mythic Quest, Megan Ganz, talk to Dominic Patten about creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Star Trek Universe Panel

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what's ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises.

12:45 PM - 2:15 PM (Hall H)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

An epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality based on the bestselling novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+. The EPs and cast discuss the creative process and bringing these iconic characters to life on the small screen for a modern audience and share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, a look at the debut of the series' official trailer.

2:00 PM - 2:45 PM (Ballroom 20)

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q & A

Prepare to enter The Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep–a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Be among the first to find out what’s in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Warner Bros. Television and based on the DC comic, season 1 of The Sandman debuts August 5 on Netflix.

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM (Hall H)

Into the Buffyverse...

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Buffy with a discussion of beloved villains and fan-favorite characters from Sunnydale — retold, pre-told, and expanded through the storytelling of Disney-Hyperion authors Lily Anderson (Big Bad), William Ritter (Bloody Fool), and Kendare Blake (In Every Generation), Jeremy Lambert (Buffy '97), and Buffy the Vampire Slayer BOOM! comics editor Elizabeth Brei.

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM (Room 23ABC)

The Orville

From Emmy Award–winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is finally back for season 3 and on HULU. The full crew of the U.S.S. Orville—Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman—plus executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Constantino talk on all things Orville and offer an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode from season 3.

3:00 PM - 3:45 PM (Ballroom 20)

The Players of Mythic Quest

Creator, executive producer, and star Rob McElhenney joins co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Ashly Burch dive into the critically hailed Apple TV+ workplace comedy with moderator Craig Mazin and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.

4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (Ballroom 20)

Critical Role: Q & A with the Cast

The cast of Critical Role (Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Travis Willingham, and Laura Bailey) participate in a Q&A style panel moderated by Christian Navarro.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM (Ballroom 20)

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM (Hall H)

