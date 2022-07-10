San Diego Comic-Con is back in action this year and here are all the best panels to catch on Sunday!

San Diego Comic-Con is returning in person in just over a week for the first time since 2019. Fandom's biggest party is back in action and all of your favorite movie and television franchises are making their way to the California coast to answer questions, share never before seen footage, and tease new trailers and release dates. SDCC has steadily been rolling out the Con schedule this week beginning on Thursday with exciting panels for the highly anticipated National Treasure spinoff series Edge of History coming to Disney+, a preview of Teen Wolf The Movie from the cast and crew, and a Q & A with William Shatner previewing his upcoming documentary. Thursday evening Collider will also be hosting the world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's Prey — which serves as a prequel to the thrilling Predator franchise— with a cast and crew Q & A to follow.

On Friday, AMC takes center stage with previews of the final season of The Walking Dead and the official trailer reveal for the spinoff anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead. Fans can also attend panels for the upcoming Prime Video series Paper Girls, the beloved animated comedy Bob's Burgers — which just released a hilarious feature film, and a pre-series sneak peek screening of FX's Little Demon starring Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza. Collider will also be hosting a Directors on Directing panel on Friday evening in Hall H featuring Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski.

The schedule for Saturday is jam-packed from the supersized Star Trek Universe Panel featuring cast and crew from Picard, Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks to Warner Bros. Theatrical presentation to Marvel's mysterious primetime panel featuring President of Marvel Studios himself Kevin Feige revealing some big announcements, you'll be wishing you could teleport like Loki.

Sunday is the final day of Comic-Con but you'll want to hang around until the last minute to make sure you don't miss anything from What We Do in the Shadows and Mayans M.C. Here are the best panels to look forward to on Sunday, July 24.

I Hear Voices with Will Friedle and Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens) joins Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Batman Beyond), the original voices of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit Disney animated series Kim Possible as part of a recording of their popular, top-rated podcast I Hear Voices with Will Friedle & Christy Carlson Romano. And you’ll be part of the fun! Christy and Will will be joined by surprise guests as they delve into more fun aspects of the animation industry.

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM (Room 6BCF)

Marvel: Women of Marvel

The Women of Marvel are here! Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel stars including senior editor Lauren Bisom, author Nic Stone (Shuri: A Black Panther Novel), and other Mighty Marvel guests. What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led titles? And don’t miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM (Room 6A)

Remembering Babylon 5

Babylon 5 was not only a seminal TV show, pushing the boundaries of storytelling, it was also a technical breakthrough. Delivering a sweeping space opera on a shoestring budget, the production team invented a new branch of CG to help tell the tales of the last, best hope for peace. Geoffrey Mark (Babylon 5, The Orville) and Mark O'Bannon (author, Imperium, Aia the Barbarian) join the original Babylon cast and crew as they explore and remember the fan-favorite series. Due to situations outside of our control, some cast and crew will be on video.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Room 32AB)

Mayans M.C. Screening and Q & A

Described by The Playlist as “one of the best series on TV,” FX’s fuel-injected drama series Mayans M.C. returns to Comic-Con for a special screening and a LIVE conversation with Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and series stars JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), and JR Bourne (Isaac Packer). Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Moderated by IndieWire’s Jim Hemphill.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (Hall H)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX) Exclusive Screening and Q & A

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows brings the World’s Greatest Vampire Nightclub to San Diego! Mix it up with the hottest vampires (and their familiar) to come out of Staten Island in hundreds and hundreds of years! Appearing (subject to change): Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), and Kristen Schaal (The Guide), as well as Paul Simms (executive producer/writer), Stefani Robinson (executive producer/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor), and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director). Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand new episode. What We Do in the Shadows airs Tuesdays at 10:00 pm ET/PT on FX and streams the next day on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat!

1:15 PM - 2:15 PM (Hall H)

Funko: Pop Talk Live! at SDCC Hall H

Funko hosts Brian and Mike take over Hall H for a live session of Pop! Talk. Funko interviews celebrity guests about pop culture influences in their lives as they build themselves as custom Funko Pop! collectibles. This special session will feature Rosario Dawson, Simu Liu, and William Zabka.

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM (Hall H)

Blade Runner 40th Anniversary

Author Paul M. Sammon (Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner), David L. Snyder (Blade Runner art direction), and Charles De Lauzirika (restoration producer, Blade Runner: The Final Cut; director, Dangerous Days: Making Blade Runner) discuss and show visuals from Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking 1982 sci-fi classic.

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Room 7AB)

Buffy 25th: "Once More With Feeling": An Interactive WehdonVerse Musical

Let's end this show with a bang! The powers that be behind Fandom Charities, The Hellmouth Con, Whedonopolis.com, and Fandomopolis.com are hosting an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More with Feeling" as Comic-Con's big closing event. Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse. But remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin'—back, that is—and signing and shouting and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation: It isn't just for Rocky Horror and the mob riots anymore!

3:00 PM - 4:15 PM (Room 6BCF)

