San Diego Comic-Con is back in action this year and here are all the best panels to catch on Thursday.

For the first time since 2019, San Diego Comic-Con is back as an in-person convention, which means all of your favorite series and movies will be there, revealing exclusive content and exciting new details. So far we've learned that Kevin Smith will be moderating William Shatner's panel about his upcoming documentary, Apple TV+ will be making their convention debut with For All Mankind and Severance, and Netflix and Warner Bros. are delivering panels for their highly anticipated Sandman and House of the Dragon panels.

Earlier this week Disney revealed their impressive slate of panels for San Diego Comic-Con, including Thursday panels for ABC's hit procedural series The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, and the critically acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary; Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiering on Disney Channel, and a panel for the highly anticipated spin-off series National Treasure: Edge of History. Not to mention, Paramount is bringing a whole Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tavern with them. But let's get down to what convention-goers attending in-person and fans waiting for news to drop online can expect from their favorite projects for each day of the convention.

While Friday and Saturday tend to be the biggest days at SDCC, with the majority of the biggest panels being held in the infamous Hall H, Thursday has a pretty incredible line-up of panels, interactive programming, and exciting announcements. Here are the best panels and events happening on Thursday!

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'House Of The Dragon' Immersive Fan Experience Coming to SDCC

Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts: ABC's The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds

Nathan Fillion ( Castle, Firefly) and Niecy Nash-Betts ( Claws, Reno 911) join executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter to discuss how worlds will collide when The Rookie franchise expands with The Rookie: Feds, coming to ABC this fall. Moderated by Damian Holbrook (senior writer, TV Guide magazine).

10:45-11:45 AM (Ballroom 20)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with the cast and filmmakers.

12-1 PM: (Hall H)

Ghosts

TV's #1 new series and fan-favorite phenomenon Ghosts follows Samantha and Jay, a couple who learn that their new dream house is inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Series stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long join executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a "spirited" panel conversation and a look at never-before-seen footage.

1-2 PM: (Ballroom 20)

Abbott Elementary Class in Session

Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph join executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker for a LIVE virtual panel to discuss the freshman series breakout hit ahead of its season 2 return on ABC this fall. Moderated by Marcus Jones (awards editor, TV & Film at IndieWire).

1:30-2:30 PM (Indigo Ballroom)

Teen Wolf the Movie

Series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf the Movie cast members preview the upcoming Paramount+ film while taking a look back at the iconic series that started it all.

1:30-2:30 PM (Hall H)

National Treasure: Edge of History

The cast and executive producers share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History, which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series.

2:15-3:15 (Ballroom 20)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The cast and creative team of Disney Channel's highly anticipated animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, hold a conversation about this innovative action-comedy series centered on African American teen girl superhero Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White ( The Bold and the Beautiful), Libe Barer ( Sneaky Pete), and Fred Tatasciore ( Marvel's Hit-Monkey), executive producer Steve Loter ( Kim Possible), supervising producer Rodney Clouden ( Futurama), and producer Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor). Moderated by Janine Rubenstein (editor-at-large, People magazine and host of People Every Day).

2:15-3:15 (Room 6BCF)

Masters of the Universe: 40 Years

Kevin Smith (Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation) interviews some of the greats from MOTU’s history, including talent and creators from each era, spanning toys, film, TV, and publishing. Hear why MOTU has been a pop culture sensation for four decades and get a sneak peek at what’s to come.

3-4 PM (Hall H)

Motherland: Fort Salem: The Final Battle

Launching from an alternate American history in which the witches of Salem ended their persecution by agreeing to fight for the U.S. government , Motherland: Fort Salem is more than a fantasy show. It’s a bold action series where powerful women are at the forefront. Hear the creator/executive producer Eliot Laurence discuss the new and final season, why witches and magic continue to enthrall us, nd more. Moderated by TV Guide magazine’s Damian Holbrook. ​​​​​​​

3-4 PM (Room 7AB)

The Wheel of Time: Origins

The Wheel of Time: Origins is the animated digital short companion series to hit, fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. The Wheel of Time: Origins brings fans deeper into the lore of The Wheel of Time and its vast history and subjects. The creative team and a surprise guest behind The Wheel of Time: Origins treat fans to a deep dive conversation into the making of this beloved companion series, along with an exclusive special video presentation that promises to deliver some Comic-Con magic to attendees.​​​​​​​

4:15-5:15 (Room 6A)

Shatner on Shatner

Acclaimed actor, writer, spoken-word artist, and astronaut(!) William Shatner joins moderator Kevin Smith as they discuss Bill’s career and announce a new project with Legion M by acclaimed pop culture documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs George Lucas, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, Memory: The Origins of Alien) that takes an up-close, intimate exploration of Shatner's personal journey over his nine decades on Earth. Kevin and Bill will be joined by Philippe, Legion M executives Jeff Annison and David Baxter, and producer Kerry Deignan Roy of Exhibit A Pictures (The People vs George Lucas, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene). Mr. Shatner will delve into some of his amazing experiences during his illustrious career and field in what promises to be an unforgettable Q&A with the audience.​​​​​​​

4:30-5:30 (Hall H)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do Comic-Con

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge joins a celebrity moderator as they have a lively conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head, and everything in-between. They'll discuss the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount+ original series, as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

4:45-5:45 (Ballroom 20)

Solar Opposites

The Solar Opposites co-creators and EPs Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, with EP Josh Bycel, will discuss the newly released season 3 on Hulu and what the aliens are up to later this year. Accompanied by cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, this discussion is sure to be otherworldly.

7:15-8:15 PM (Room 6BCF)

For the full Thursday schedule at San Diego Comic-Con check out the website.