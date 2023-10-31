The first look at Debbie Horsfield’s Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale has been unveiled by Sundance Now and AMC+. The seven-part drama series is written and created by Horsfield and has been adapted from the novel of the same name by V.V. James. To excite the audience for this domestic suspense drama the makers have unveiled the first look at the upcoming series and it’s all things spooky.

Set in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale takes place in the English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully. The accompanying image sees the mother-daughter duo Sarah and Harper, played by Elaine Cassidy and Hazel Doupe, in a tender moment in the woods another sees Cassidy alone in the woods intently doing a ritual. The images set the stage for a witch hunt story unfolding in contemporary times, which will be very interesting to see.

What’s ‘Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale’ About?

The series follows Sarah Fenn (Cassidy), the town’s resident witch, on whose unconventional remedies the town relies to solve their problems. Things take a turn when a local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies and the suspicion falls on Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Doupe). a modern-day witch-hunt to get “justice” is launched by the mother of the dead boy, Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), who is wracked with grief to avenge her son’s death, no matter what the cost.

Overall, the series looks like an intense drama supported by good performances elaborating on the themes of love, grief and vengeance. The story has all the tropes of making a good thriller but there’s more to know as we wait for an official trailer. By far from the looks of the series its seems like a emotional roller-coaster as the town uncovers new secrets and a family is hunted in vengeance. Along with Cassidy, Doupe, and de Bhrun, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale also cast Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell and Stephen Lord in various roles. The series is executive produced by Monumental Television (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Harlots) and is directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, January 4, 2024, exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly. The series will be available on applicable platforms in the USA and Canada.