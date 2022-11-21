The Nicolas Cage-led feature Sand and Stones has added three new cast members to its ranks. Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall join Cage in the survival action/thriller. The post-apocalyptic film will follow Cage's Paul and his teenage twin sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins). Despite the sparse world around them, the trio has managed to create a life for themselves, though they constantly live in fear. When they come face to face with imminent danger, they're forced to survive by any means necessary.

Prior to the film, Martell and Jenkins starred in a handful of noteworthy projects across film and television. Most recently, Martell starred in Netflix films Mr. Harrigan's Phone and Metal Lords. His first major role was St. Vincent in which he starred across Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy. His other credits include It (2017) and the sequel, Knives Out, and more. Jenkins' roles lean more towards the TV side of things. He recently appeared in Prime Video's Reacher and will next star in the adaptation of Dear Edward. His previous credits include Lost in Space and Sense8.

Soverall gained her breakout role with Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga as Beatrix. However, the series was cancelled after two seasons earlier this month. Soverall's first movie role was in 2019's Rose Plays Julie, and she will next star in Saltburn and Little Bone Lodge. She also lent her voice to the podcast series Kid: A History of the Future: Part 1.

Image via Netflix

Sand and Stones is written by Mike Nilon and directed by Ben Brewer, both of whom previously worked with Cage on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Trust, respectively. Nilon and Cage's Saturn Films produce the feature alongside David Wulf of Redline Entertainment, Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser, Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier, and Braxton Pope. Aperture's Slava Vladimirov, Jared Underwood, and Andrew Robinson executive produce.

About the new round of casting, Fraser said, "Jaeden and Maxwell are rising stars and are perfectly cast as the twin sons of Paul, played by the incomparable Nicolas Cage. And rounding out our fantastic cast is the up-and-coming actress Sadie Soverall in this thrilling, action packed ride." Perrier expressed similar sentiments for working with Brewer, adding, "With his keen eye and unique vision, Ben Brewer is the ideal director to bring Mike Nilon’s apocalyptic and electrifying script to life. Our initial film with Ben was 'The Trust,' and we are looking forward to working once again with this talented filmmaker."

Sand and Stones doesn't have a release date, but production is set to begin next week in Dublin.