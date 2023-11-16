The Big Picture Sand Land: The Series, a new anime from the creator of Dragon Ball Z, will be joining Hulu's library in spring 2024, expanding the Sand Land universe with a unique story.

To celebrate the upcoming anime, Hulu will have an Animayhem Booth at the Anime New York City convention, featuring hit shows like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Tokyo Revengers.

The success of the anime industry in 2023, with popular releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, makes the upcoming Sand Land: The Series an exciting announcement for anime fans in 2024.

A new Japanese anime, Sand Land: The Series — from the creator of Dragon Ball, no less — will be joining Hulu's extensive library of anime shows, debuting in spring 2024. Based on Akira Toriyama's manga series of the same name, Sand Land recently received a big screen treatment with a film adaptation that graced Japanese cinemas on August 18 of this year. Now, the upcoming Hulu original series is set to reimagine and expand the Sand Land universe and introduce a new story that is unique to the series.

Hulu will celebrate the upcoming anime with an Animayhem Booth at the Anime New York City convention on November 17. The booth will also feature hit anime shows, including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Tokyo Revengers, and Undead Unluck. A collaboration project between Sunrise (Mobile Suit Gundam), Kamikaze Douga (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), and ANIMA, Sand Land: The Series will tell new stories within the universe Toriyama created. It will, of course, feature beloved characters like Sheriff Rao, Demon Prince Beelzebub, and Thief.

Besides serving as the creator, Toriyama will be greatly involved in the upcoming anime sequel's entire writing process. Sand Land: The Series will reportedly follow the film and the manga it is based on, with Toriyama creating a new, original narrative for the anime series. The story will center on Sand Land, a barren wasteland that is home to both humans and demons. The water supply becomes more expensive under the greedy king's rule until the land's citizen cannot afford one anymore. After growing weary of all the greed, Sherrif Rao made the decision to act alone and ask the demons for help.

The Anime Industry Continues To Soar High

Sand Land: The Series comes as an exciting announcement, considering how well the anime industry has fared so far this year alone. While anime has long been a staple among Japanese pop culture fans around the world, 2023 has seen the industry reach even greater heights, with the successful releases of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Hell's Paradise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, among other titles. On the film side, the Sand Land movie also had its fair share of victories, joining Sailor Moon Cosmos, Suzume, and Lonely Castle in the Mirror as one of the most watched anime films this year. And with Sand Land: The Series coming next year, 2024 is starting to look like yet another exciting year for anime fans out there.

Apart from the 2024 window, no exact release date has been revealed yet. In the interim, you can check out the anime's official poster below:

