Masterpiece PBS has released more images from the upcoming second season of Sanditon, the television adaptation of Jane Austen's unpublished novel. This pair centres on Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, one of the returning protagonists from the literary period drama's debut chapter. While the left is shot in the form of portraiture, as was the style at the time the series is set, the right image is a more candid shot of Heywood is action, albeit giving the lens a modelish pout. Both see her adorned with a very fetching of-the-era hat, imbuing her with a real sense of regality. Fitting, we'd say!

A press release from PBS in July of 2021 revealed some critical details on the upcoming sophomore instalment, promising to stir up a lot of drama, especially building on the subversive ending of season one and continuing on past Jane Austen's original narrative. For a start, Heywood has some new suitors:

"The new series will pick up the action nine months later, as the town is growing in popularity, and will feature characters familiar and new. Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love…but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before? The Parkers are back, as Tom (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town."

Image via PBS

RELATED: 'Sanditon' Season 2 Images Reveal New Gentlemen On the ScenePBS also announced an expansion to the existing Sanditon roster, with a number of novel names coming to the sea-side town. New faces include Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox, and Rosie Graham as Charlotte's younger sister, Alison Heywood. Also joining the cast are Maxim Ays, Frank Blake, and Alexander Vlahos.

Sanditon was picked up for a second and third season last year, after initially being cancelled by PBS. We spoke to Williams all about her return to the show back in September, and she had this to say about what we can expect from Heywood's arc:

"I can say that Charlotte comes into her own, in a new way. There will be characters that you know and love, but there are new ones that are definitely introduced. Having the army into Sanditon definitely creates a new environment. I’m working with this lovely actress called Rosie Graham, who plays my sister, so that’s lovely to explore. Jane Austen, herself, had a younger sister called Cassandra, and in my imagination, I wanted to bring that influence of Jane and Cassandra to Charlotte and Alison. It’s nice to explore that sister relationship."

Season two of Sanditon premieres March 20 at 9 p.m. EST on Masterpiece on PBS. Check out the all-new images below:

Image via PBS

Image via PBS

'Sanditon' Season 2 Images Reveal New Gentlemen On the Scene These newcomers are poised to shake things up for the Heywood women.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email