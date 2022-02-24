Masterpiece fans can grab their sun hats and tea to celebrate, because Season 2 of Sanditon is coming in less than a month. And not only that — this time, both American and UK fans will be able to follow the hit series at the same time, as opposed to Season 1, which only premiered in the USA five months after it debuted in the UK. Series 2 will follow Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) scandalizing British society once again in the seaside resort of Sanditon.

Following Theo James’ departure from the series, new cast members were added to Season 2: Ben Lloyd-Hughes will be a new and mysterious occupant of Sanditon, and Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Francis Lennox. Another addition to the cast is Maxim Axys, who will be a potential suitor in the fresh batch of bachelors in the coming episodes.

Sanditon is based on world-famous author Jane Austen’s final – and unfinished – novel. Much like other series before it, Sanditon used up the stories from the source material and then went its own way, and even though Season 1 had already departed from Austen’s manuscript, Season 2 will be the first installment in which showrunner and two-time Emmy winner Andrew Davies has full liberty with the characters and arcs.

Back in January, a teaser trailer was unveiled by PBS Masterpiece and, even though it didn’t reveal much in terms of plot, it made clear that Charlotte and Georgiana will strengthen the bond of their friendship, surprise suitors and make it clear that neither of them have any plans of leaving Sanditon any time soon.

PBS Masterpiece premieres the first two episodes of Season 2 of Sanditon on March 20 at 9 P.M./10 P.M. ET. The following episodes will drop weekly on PBS Masterpiece's Prime Video Channel.

Check out the official synopsis for Season 2 here:

Voted one of the top 15 shows of 2020 in the U.S. by Vogue and premiering to critical acclaim on both sides of the pond, “Sanditon,” the lavishly produced, romance-filled drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, returns with original cast members Rose Williams as the high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, and Crystal Clarke as the independent West Indian heiress, Georgiana Lambe. Filled with new handsome and eligible men, Season 2 brings even more adventure, scandal, intrigue and romance to the coastal resort.

