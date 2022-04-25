[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sanditon.]The second season of Sanditon, which airs in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, brought several gasp-worthy moments, especially when it came to romance and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). While one potential suitor proved to be less than he’d built himself up to be, the other was too afraid to voice his true feelings, but thankfully there will be a third season for it to get sorted.

To hold fans over until Season 3 (which has already been shot), Collider spoke to Ben Lloyd-Hughes (who plays Alexander Colbourne) and Tom Weston-Jones (who plays Colonel Lennox) about what it was like to shoot some of the stand-out moments in the final episode of Season 2, the history between Colbourne and Lennox, the heartbreaking moment between Lennox and Leo (Flora Mitchell), the status of the romance between Colbourne and Charlotte, and just what the audience has to look forward to with the third season.

Collider: There’s an ugly history between Colbourne and Lennox. What did you enjoy about digging into that dynamic? How did you feel about the way that played out and how things were left between them?

TOM WESTON-JONES: I really enjoyed how it was drip-fed throughout the scripts. I just couldn’t picture how it would come out. And then, when I read the scripts, I was really pleased. When you know that characters harbor a resentment, or there is some kind of deep drama, the one fear that I sometimes have in scripts is that there will be too much melodrama. I’m not saying that I was expecting that. There was just a lot there, that happened in the past, so it was important to really deal with that in a way that respects the source material of Jane Austen, but that also feels real. It’s really hard to pitch that, and I think the writers did a really, really good job of making sure that the exposition was character-based, rather than just standing there and listing off what one person did to the other. Ben [Lloyd-Hughes] and I really enjoyed that. I loved working with Ben. You might not think it when you watch the scenes back, but we had a lot of fun, especially in the tea party scene where Colbourne feels quite lost and rudderless, but he’s there for a real purpose, and I’m circling around him like a bad smell. We had great fun with that. Considering what the two characters have gone through, Ben and I really enjoyed doing it, which is quite bizarre.

BEN LLOYD-HUGHES: I realized, as I was doing it, how many things I could tap into, in my life experience. Without going into too many details, I think a lot of people, of all different generations and life experience, have been in those moments where they have had to bump into someone who has wrong you, or who you feel has wronged you. In my experience, it was in nightclubs or parties, and it’s so intense and overwhelming. And so, it was really therapeutic or cathartic to tap into the younger me, in those situations, with that numbing emotion that’s almost paralyzing. I don’t know if you’ve ever had that, where you have someone, or a few people, in your life that just paralyze you because of the context of what’s happened, and you’re almost just left in shock when their name is mentioned, or when you bump into them accidentally, or even when they’re across a room from you. It was really interesting, tapping back into that idea and that energy. Some people that I hadn’t thought about for years, it suddenly all came flooding back. I don’t know if, at the end, he’s necessarily made peace with it, but there’s certainly a cathartic feeling and, for the love of these children and for his love of Charlotte, he’s has had to face up to one of his biggest fears and confront a life-changing situation that he has shut off and internalized for years and years.

Image via Masterpiece PBS

RELATED: Ben Lloyd-Hughes on 'Sanditon' Season 2, Colbourne and Charlotte's Relationship, and Playing an Austen Character

I don’t at all condone violence, but after all of that, I have to admit that I would’ve been perfectly fine if Colbourne had just punched Lennox in the face and laid him out.

WESTON-JONES: You would think that would be the natural response, but etiquette won out.

LLOYD-HUGHES: I know. I sent Justin and (executive producer) Belinda [Campbell] this really long email about how frustrating I was finding it that Colbourne does nothing and that he just stands there, when everything inside me was saying, “Surely, you would just punch him in the face.” They both said it’s so important, and it’s true, that integrity is everything for Colbourne. He is someone who is able to rise above his emotions, both anger and love, often to the detriment of himself and definitely to other people. He’s someone who, for years and years, shuts off his emotions and shuts down. That’s who he is. And so, actually, it would be completely un-Colbourne to suddenly punch someone in the face because he has learned, rightly or wrongly, for years and years, to shut down his emotions. He’s not necessarily an extrovert. He’s an introvert. He’s someone who just finds it much easier to go into his cave and into his shell.

Image via Masterpiece on PBS

Tom, does Lennox feel like the type of guy that sees himself as the hero of his own story, or is he, deep down, too insecure to see himself that way?

WESTON-JONES: He probably does see himself as the hero of his own story. I love that you observed that because he is deeply insecure, but that’s something that people of this period, and specifically military people, were very good at ignoring their impulses and ignoring those voices, and he’s a master at doing that. Lennox is able to excuse his behavior and any of his insecurities because he is doing the right thing for the right reasons. He’s so goal-oriented that he’s able to maneuver himself around any insecurities or flaws that he might have because he’s so focused. That means that he has a lot of blind spots too, which is exactly what you want in a character. You want them to make mistakes because of hubris, or because they think they’re untouchable. He does make a mistake with Charlotte. He overestimates his hand and also underestimates her.

What was it like to shoot that scene, with the young actress who plays Leo (Flora Mitchell)? It’s so heartbreaking to see her go to Lennox and look him in the eye and ask him if he’s her father. How was that moment to shoot?

WESTON-JONES: It was one of those scenes that, when I heard what was planned and what the meat of the scene was, I was like, “Oh, that’s gonna be hard. That’s gonna be a tough scene.” It’s someone coming forward and accusing you of being their illegitimate father. That can be quite dramatic. As soon as I read it, I was really excited because it felt like a real slow burn. It was a very uncomfortable and hard thing, for a man who’s surrounded by men, all day long, to have this strange, androgynous child, which is something he’s completely unaware of and is such an alien thing to him, seek him out. I really enjoyed the playing of that, on the day. It was a scene that, in the wrong director and writer’s hands, could have been melodramatic, but it felt like we were really firing that day. I really enjoyed it.

It’s so interesting to watch because it feels like the one good thing that he does. It’s such a fascinating scene to watch.

WESTON-JONES: I’m glad. Thank you. I’m glad that you felt that way. When Lennox says, “He is your father,” what I like about it is that obviously there’s some level of self-sacrifice, but he’s still so incredibly selfish. Not only is it setting someone free and pushing someone into the arms of a man who will love that child better than he will, but he’s also ridding himself of all responsibility and connection to him. In a sense, he’s turning away from something which he probably, at one point, would’ve yearned for with Lucy. But because of all the pitfalls that Lennox has set up for himself, just picking up and moving on, throughout his life, even when it comes to someone that he genuinely cares for, like Lucy, he’s set his own traps.

Image via Masterpiece on PBS

Not only do Colbourne and Charlotte fall in love by the end of the season, but the audience is fully in love with them and on board with them being in love with each other. When you learned about how the last episode would play out and you read the script for the final episode of Season 2, were you frustrated with them, that they didn’t actually communicate and get themselves on the same page, or were you more excited to see what they would then have to go through to finally make their way back to each other, assuming that will eventually happen?

LLOYD-HUGHES: Eventually, yeah. Thinking about it on the spot, and I’ve only just realized this, another example of life imitating art imitating life, a Chinese whisper had happened, which is when you have a classic Jane Austen misunderstanding, between me, Rose and Justin [Young], the showrunner, where I had spoken to Rose, just before we started filming. She said, “Oh my God, Ben, I’m devastated. I’m so confused.” She said something about there being a wedding at the end fo Season 2. I was so confused. I was like, “Who’s getting married?” There was this rumor of a wedding or an engagement, and then I had to speak to Justin. I called him and said, “I’m really not sure what’s going on.” Obviously, it turned out that the engagement was actually Charlotte getting engaged to Ralph. That all played into this confusion of the energy of how we were gonna play this episode because there was so many different directions that it could be going. You really felt, as an actor, like anything could happen. I loved not doing that final scene and the scenes leading up to it because it really does feel like those sliding doors, crossroads moments where you could go down lots of different paths, almost like a choose-your-own-adventure. Rose and I were really passionate about making it as powerful and as frustrating as possible. It goes back to the Jane Austen unsaid, ellipses moments of what Colbourne desperately wants to do, but somehow can’t quite find the words.

It’s funny, with both sisters and the men in their lives, they can’t seem to properly communicate.

LLOYD-HUGHES: I definitely relate to that, as a person. I definitely have similarities in having to still try to learn how to be more emotionally available and articulate, especially when talking about my feelings.

Without giving anything away, how do you feel about where and how things will ultimately end up, at the end of Season 3? Are you personally happy and satisfied with where the character will ultimately be left?

LLOYD-HUGHES: Yes, definitely. I hope that everyone who watches Season 3 will be of the same opinion. It was such a gift to be able to tell an arc over two series like that. I’ve never been able to go straight into another series like that before. It was hugely satisfying and exciting and gratifying to follow these characters, Colbourne and Charlotte, through their journey. In Season 3, the audience has so much to look forward to – more tears, more joy, more romance, more dancing, more unsaid or broken sentences. It was very moving and touching, when we finally brought things to an end, whatever that means to the characters. Without giving too much away, it was a very powerful thing to finally have closure too.

Sanditon airs on Masterpiece on PBS.

Rose Williams on 'Sanditon' Season 2, How the Show Handles Sidney's Departure, and Where Charlotte's Journey Ends Up

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Christina Radish (5241 Articles Published) Christina Radish is a Senior Reporter at Collider. Having worked at Collider for over a decade (since 2009), her primary focus is on film and television interviews with talent both in front of and behind the camera. She is a theme park fanatic, which has lead to covering various land and ride openings, and a huge music fan, for which she judges life by the time before Pearl Jam and the time after. She is also a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Television Critics Association. More From Christina Radish

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe