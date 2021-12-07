Masterpiece PBS has released new images of the new men who will be making their official debut in Sanditon Season 2. These gentlemen are arriving on the scene shortly after Theo James’ departure as Sidney Parker.

While fans were upset over Sidney leaving the series, it seems as if the show will continue with new love stories ahead. The newcomers for Season 2 revealed in these first images include Alexander Colbourne, who is played by Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Colonel Francis Lennox played by Tom Weston-Jones, Captain Declan Fraser played by Frank Blake, Captain William Carter played by Maxim Ays, and Charles Lockhart played by Alexander Vlahos.

Alexander Colbourne is set to be a man of wealth who is thoughtful but antisocial to the point of reclusiveness, occupying his family seat at Heyrick Park. Colonel Francis Lennox is equally mysterious, as his arrival showcases how first impressions aren’t everything. Captains Fraser and Carter are a bit more sociable, as they both strike up an acquaintance with Charlotte's (Rose Williams) younger sister Alison Heywood (Tessa Stephens). Lockhart, a Byronic artist, lover, critic and explorer, also debuts in the upcoming season by making Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) acquaintance.

James’ departure from the show was announced in May shortly after the show was brought back from cancellation due to demand from fans. James himself commented on the announcement on the show’s official Twitter, explaining his departure from the show: “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

Season 2 of Sandition is set to premiere March 20, 2022 on Masterpiece PBS. Check out the images below of the newcomers who will definitely shake things up after James’s departure from the show, especially as they move to get acquainted with the Heywood women.

