Janeites rejoice! A new season of the PBS Masterpiece series Sanditon is coming soon, bringing with it more dancing, drama, heartbreak, and some very dashing soldiers, new photos reveal. The new season's release date was also recently announced, with the show set to return on Sunday, March 20, 2022 on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Season 2 will pick up nine months after the events of the first season, with Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams of Reign and Medici, returning to the eponymous seaside town joined by her little sister Alison, played by Rosie Graham of Outlander, who hopes to stir up adventures of her own.

The second season of Sanditon will also revisit other citizens of the seaside town, such as Georgiana Lambe, played by Crystal Clarke, who remains steadfast in establishing her independence and forging her own path, and Tom Parker, played by Kris Marshall, who will work to rebuild the town in the wake of the events of the first season.

The new additions will include two new suitors for Charlotte: Alexander Colbourne, a new, mysterious occupant of Sanditon, played by Ben Lloyd-Hughes, and the heroic Colonel Francis Lennox, played by Tom Weston-Jones. Additionally, Maxim Ays will join the cast as Captain William Carter, a potential suitor for Charlotte's younger sister, Alison. Frank Blake of Normal People and Alexander Vlahos of Versailles will also star.

In regards to returning for Season 2, Williams divulged to Collider that the most important relationship for her character this time around might just be closer to home:

"I’m not sure how much I can say. I can say that Charlotte comes into her own, in a new way. There will be characters that you know and love, but there are new ones that are definitely introduced. Having the army into Sanditon definitely creates a new environment. I’m working with this lovely actress called Rosie Graham, who plays my sister, so that’s lovely to explore. Jane Austen, herself, had a younger sister called Cassandra, and in my imagination, I wanted to bring that influence of Jane and Cassandra to Charlotte and Alison. It’s nice to explore that sister relationship. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait and see when it comes out."

Filming for the second season took place in Somerset county in England, showcasing the county's many beautiful lands and seascapes, a few glimpses of which can be seen in the preview photos released earlier today. Sanditon is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel of the same name.

Season 2 will premiere on March 20, 2022 at 9/8c and will air as a part of Masterpiece for PBS, consisting of six episodes. Check out more first-look images of Sanditon Season 2 below:

