New images from Season 3 of Sanditon have just been released, giving us a glimpse into the drama, and dancing, ahead for the seaside resort town. The new images show characters both old and new to Sanditon, and build plenty of anticipation for the third season of the series, which is set to premiere on Masterpiece on PBS in 2023.

The new images were released via a tweet by Masterpiece PBS that reads "We've got something special for #SanditionPBS fans... A sneak peek at [Rose Williams] as Charlotte Heywood, [Cai Brigden] as Ralph Starling, Edward Davis as Lord Montrose, and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe in Season 3, coming in 2023! MASTERPIECE has released the first looks at the highly-anticipated third season of Sanditon."

The first image shows Williams as the lead character Charlotte Heywood on the beach with Ralph Starling, played Brigden. Charlotte looks hopefully into his eyes. The third season will feature a plot line in which Charlotte returns to Sanditon with her fiancé, Ralph in tow. The second image shows a newcomer to Sanditon, Lord Montrose, escorting Georgina Lambe into a dance. The third image is a still of Alexander Colbourne, whose love for Charlotte came to a peak the previous season. However, now that she is engaged, it seems their romance is over. But is it?

Image via PBS

RELATED:

'Sanditon': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Series

Of the upcoming season, Crystal Clarke said, "[y]ou’re going to see parties, you’re going to see glam…it's a highly caffeinated Sanditon.” Williams, who plays Charlotte, added, “[i]n Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve." You can read more about Season 3 on the Masterpiece website here.

Sanditon is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen. Austen is perhaps the best-known romance author in the English language. Her iconic novels such as Pride and Prejudice and Emma have inspired a multitude of film and literary adaptations and re-imaginings. In recent years, there has been an uptick in interest regarding Austen's signature Regency Era romances. Series such as Netflix's Bridgerton, which is based on an original romance series by Julia Quinn have borrowed from Austen's unique aesthetics to great success. Sanditon is a unique tie between an original creation and an Austen adaptation, taking from Austen's unfinished work and expanding it into a long-form television series.

Season 3 of Sanditon will premiere sometime in 2023, though an exact air date has not yet been announced. You can stream the first two seasons with PBS Passport. Check out the newly released images and teaser for season 3 below:

Image via PBS

Image via PBS